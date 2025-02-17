TJ McConnell's net worth in 2025 is $20 million. McConnell is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Indiana Pacers. McConnell is an NBA record holder for most steals in a single half. Here's a closer look at TJ McConnell's net worth in 2025.

TJ McConnell's net worth in 2025 is $20 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Surprise Sports.

McConnell was born on March 25, 1992, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He attended Chartiers Valley High School. As a senior, McConnell dominated by averaging 34.2 points, 9.1 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game, according to sources. For his efforts, McConnell earned First Team All-State and Pennsylvania Class 3A Player of the Year honors.

Coming out of high school, McConnell was a three-star prospect, according to ESPN. He was ranked 50th at his position but unranked in the regional and state levels. His lone offer from a college basketball program was Duquesne University.

McConnell played for two seasons for Duquesne basketball. In a Dukes uniform, the 6'1 guard put up 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 50% from the field overall.

With Duquesne, McConnell was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team, Atlantic 10 All-Defensive Team, and Third Team All-Atlantic 10. Furthermore, he was also crowned Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year.

Two seasons with the Dukes later, McConnell transferred to the University of Arizona, with the hopes of winning a national championship. With Arizona basketball, McConnell averaged 9.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 48% from the field overall.

In a Wildcats uniform, McConnell garnered two Pac 12 All-Defensive Team selections, a pair of All-Pac 12 team selections, and was named an AP honorable mention All-American. Furthermore, the Wildcats made consecutive Elite Eight appearances with McConnell on the roster.

TJ McConnell signs with the Sixers

After playing all four of his college years, McConnell officially declared for the 2015 NBA Draft. However, the Arizona standout went undrafted. McConnell went on to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers on a one-year contract worth $525,000 as a camp invite, according to Spotrac.

Eventually, McConnell's camp invite grew into a four-year rookie deal worth $4.47 million, based on reports. In his rookie season, McConnell averaged 6.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 47% from the field overall.

McConnell was a part of the Sixers rosters that made the 2018 and 2019 Playoffs, ending the franchise's absence from the postseason since 2012, both of which saw the Sixers make it to the second round.

TJ McConnell signs with the Pacers

After four productive seasons with the Sixers, McConnell took his talents to Indiana after signing a two-year contract with the Pacers worth $7 million, as per reports. In his first season with the Pacers, McConnell tallied 6.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 52% from the floor.

A season later, McConnell improved his numbers to 8.6 points, a career-best 6.6 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.

McConnell's game turned heads defensively when he produced nine steals in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers, setting the NBA record for the most steals at a half. He finished with a career-high 10 steals to go along with 16 points and 13 assists in the 114-111 Pacers victory.

TJ McConnell signs contract extensions with the Pacers

With McConnell proving his worth with the Pacers, the franchise rewarded the defensive guard with a lucrative four-year contract extension that'll pay him $35 million, based on a report by Bleacher Report. McConnell averaged 8.5 points, 4.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game during the 2021-2022 season.

In the 2023-2024 season, McConnell produced a career-high 10.2 points to go along with 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game. The defensive wiz played an instrumental role in helping the Pacers reach the Finals of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.

By accomplishing the feat, McConnell and the Pacers squad each received an additional $500,000 paycheck, according to reports. Unfortunately, the Pacers fell short against the Los Angeles Lakers, 123-109.

Despite losing in the NBA In-Season Tournament, McConnell played an instrumental role in helping the Pacers' return to the postseason for the first time since 2020. In the 2024 Playoffs, McConnell averaged 11.8 points, 5.1 assists, and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 49% from the field.

The Pacers successfully eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks in six games in the first round. They then knocked off the New York Knicks in a thrilling seven-game series, including winning Game 7 in New York. However, their playoff run ended in the Eastern Conference Finals in a sweep at the hand of the eventual champion Boston Celtics.

Just prior to the 2024-2025 season, McConnell signed another contract extension with the Pacers, this time for four years and $45 million. It keeps him under contract with Indiana through the 2028-2029 season. Thus far in the first season of his new extension, McConnell is averaging 9.8 points, 4.6 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game.

