Tom Hiddleston's net worth in 2025 is $40 million. Hiddleston is a popular actor who has starred in popular productions such as the MCU's first three Thor movies, The Avengers film series, and television series Loki as well as Kong: Skull Island.

He is a two-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee, a Critics Choice Super Award winner, a Kids' Choice Award winner, and a three-time MTV Movie Award winner. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Tom Hiddleston's net worth in 2025.

What is Tom Hiddleston's net worth in 2025?: $40 million

Tom Hiddleston's net worth in 2025 is $40 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth. No wonder Hiddleston can afford to live in a $6.73 million house

Tom Hiddleston was born on Feb. 9, 1981, in Westminster, England. He attended boarding school in Windlesham House School before transferring to Dragon School. Afterwards, Hiddleston studied college in Eton then moved to Pembroke, a college of the University of Cambridge. Here, he started to hone his acting skills.

In fact, Hiddleston turned some heads in the school's production of A Streetcar Named Desire, which allowed him to get discovered by talent agent Lorraine Hamilton. After completing university with a double first in classics, Hiddleston would continue studying at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, which saw him finish with a Bachelor of Arts degree in acting.

Hiddleston's early professional acting career

Early in his acting career, Hiddleston was a fixture in television screens. In 2001, he made his onscreen acting debut in the television movie The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby. During the same year, he also appeared in other television programs such as Conspiracy and Armadillo.

His other television appearances include The Gathering Storm, A Waste of Shame: The Mystery of Shakespeare and His Sonnets, Galapagos, Victoria Cross Heroes, Casualty, Miss Austen Regrets, Suburban Shootout, Darwin's Secret Notebooks, Wallander and Cranford.

In 2007, Hiddleston made his big-screen debut in the film Unrelated. The film saw Hiddleston act alongside his sister Emma Hiddleston. Since then, Hiddleston continued to land more roles in the cinemas by appearing in Archipelago, Midnight in Paris, The Deep Blue Sea, War Horse, and many more.

Tom Hiddleson's breakthrough role as Loki

In 2011, Hiddleston portrayed the role of main antagonist Loki in MCU's Thor and acted alongside eventual Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth. Thor would gross $449 million around the world. For the role, Hiddleston was paid $160,000.

Just a year later, Loki reprised his role as Loki in The Avengers, which saw him also become the main villain of the blockbuster. The Avengers grossed $1.5 billion worldwide.

At the same time, Hiddleston also enjoyed a salary raise for The Avengers. For making Loki come to life, Hiddleston bagged a paycheck of $800,000. Hiddleston's performance also earned him a pair of MTV Movie Awards.

By portraying Loki, Hiddleston immediately rose to Hollywood stardom. As a result, he continued to portray Loki in several more MCU films. These include Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

For Avengers: Infinity War, Hiddleston reportedly received $8 million Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame also became two of Hiddleston's most successful films. The pair of major blockbusters raked in $2.05 billion and $2.8 billion, respectively, both of which became two of the highest-grossing films of all time, just behind James Cameron's Avatar.

Given Loki's impact in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the character earned a Disney+ series spinoff, which saw Loki's adventures after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Hiddleston made Loki come back to life in the said television series.

For his performance in the series Loki, Hiddleston was awarded a Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Male TV star, a Critics Choice Super Award for Best Actor in a Superhero series, a People's Choice Award for Favorite Male TV star, and a MTV Movie + TV Award for Best Team.

Tom Hiddleston's other major roles

After a breakthrough role as Loki, Hiddleston landed several more major roles. In 2015, he starred as Thomas Sharpe in Crimson Peak. Aside from Hiddleston, Crimson Peak also starred Mia Wasikowska and Jessica Chastain. The film would go on to gross $74.7 million worldwide.

A year later, he starred in the television series The Night Manager. The series saw Hiddleston portray the character of Jonathan Pine, which earned him a pair of Primetime Emmy Award nominations and a Golden Globes Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

In 2017, Hiddleston starred in the box office success Kong: Skull Island. Kong: Skull Island saw Hiddleston star alongside fellow Marvel costars Brie Larson, and Samuel Jackson. The film went on to gross $567 million around the worldwide. Hiddleston also starred in two seasons of Loki on Disney+. He also starred in The Life of Chuck in 2024.

After a relatively successful acting career, Hiddleston is set to appear in future productions, including The Night Manager and White Stork.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Tom Hiddleston's net worth in 2025?