Tom Hiddleston rose to fame as Loki in the MCU's Thor movie series and the Avengers. Since then, due to his fine performances, Hiddleston has earned his own spinoff series, the big-budget Loki. He is also a two-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee.

Given Hiddleston's rise to prominence, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Tom Hiddleston's $6.73 million house in Primrose Hill, a neighborhood of London.

There's no place like home. Given that Hiddleston hails from London, it isn't surprising that the Thor star chose to buy a property from his home city. In fact, Hiddleston shelled out $6.73 million to pick up a new home.

Here are some photos of Tom Hiddleston's $6.73 million house in Primrose Hill.

Photos courtesy of: Strange Buildings

Located in the luxurious village of Primrose Hill, Hiddleston is just one of the new homeowners in the area with A-lister status. Some of the other celebrities that lived in the neighborhood includes Skyfall star Daniel Craig, Kate Moss, and former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hiddleston's home encompasses 2,055 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Some of the home's features include a two-story entrance. The first floor features the formal dining area that shares the same space with the living room, which contains a mini library. Other indoor features include a breakfast nook and several bedrooms.

Outdoors, there's also just enough space to do some gardening with several plant life, including trees. Moreover, the backyard also includes an outdoor coffee space. It's safe to say that Hiddleston's home is quite minimalistic by design. But despite the minimalism, Hiddleston should have no problems feeling cramped, especially with some outdoor space for some fresh air.

Apart from the amenities, the location of Hiddleston's home is also ideal. Not only will Hiddleston have a celebrity-filled neighborhood, but he should have easy access to several establishments such as supermarkets, gyms, restaurants, bars, and retail stores.

Hiddleston has established himself as one of the best actors in Hollywood today. Since making a name for himself in Thor, he has also been part of other notable projects, including Kong: Skull Island. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Hiddleston has a net worth of around $40 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Tom Hiddleston's $6.73 million house in Primrose Hill.