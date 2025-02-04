Trae Young, a star in Oklahoma in high school and college, was the fifth-overall pick in the 2018 draft by the Dallas Mavericks. However, Dallas traded him to the Atlanta Hawks for Luka Doncic, which is why Young and Doncic will forever be linked in the NBA. He is most definitely paid as such, and here is a look at Trae Young's net worth, which in 2025 is about $50 million.

What is Trae Young's net worth in 2025?: $50 million (estimate)

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young has a net worth of around $50 million in 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Before the Mavericks drafted him, Young signed a multiyear footwear and apparel endorsement deal with adidas. The deal is worth $1.8 million annually. Young is in the same shoe company as James Harden, Damian Lillard, and Derrick Rose, and he is now one of the company's signature athletes.

Trae Young's early career

During his rookie season with the Hawks, Young made $5,356,440 and averaged 19.1 points and 8.1 assists per game. He shot 41.8 percent from the field, 32.4 percent from beyond the arc, and 82.9 percent from the free-throw line, but the Hawks missed the 2019 playoffs.

During the shortened 2019-20 season, Young made $5,880,938 and played in his first All-Star game in Chicago as the starter. He finished the campaign with averages of 29.6 points and 9.3 assists per game, establishing himself as one of the best point guards in the NBA. Making the All-Star game as a sophomore is a rarity and shows just how talented Young is.

Many draft experts thought Young was going to be a bust in the NBA due to his small stature, but Ice Trae has proved all those so-called pundits wrong.

Young went on to make $6,571,800 in 2020-21, a year in which he shocked the world and carried an unsuspecting Hawks team to the Eastern Conference Finals. The playoff run put Young on the map and created large expectations for what was to come.

He made $8,326,471 in the final year of his rookie deal, a year in which he was All-NBA Third Team. He averaged 28.4 points and 9.7 points per game en route to becoming the second player to ever lead the NBA in both points and assists.

Trae Young's contract extension

Because of his accolades on the court, Young signed a five-year, $172 million, max extension in 2021. The deal increased to $207 million because Young made All-NBA in 2022.

In 2023-24, Young scored 26.2 points per game and averaged 10.2 assists. While he is one of the most talented players in the league, his defensive limitations have been exposed, causing some to believe he is overrated. Regardless, few players are so gifted offensively. Young's range and playmaking ability are both elite.

In 2024-25, Young's scoring is down a bit, but he currently leads the NBA in assists per game at 11.5. However, the Hawks are struggling to stay in playoff position in the Eastern Conference or even get above .500.

Trae Young: other earning opportunities and philanthropy

Young's name was dropped in a few rap songs, which only increased his profile around the world. The playmaker is looking to lead the Hawks back to the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

Young has a number of other endorsements as well as adidas, including BODYARMOR, Old Spice, and Chipotle. Reports suggest he makes about $3 million a year from endorsements alone. Young also recently became the latest athlete to join the team at Sprite.

Earlier in 2020, Young partnered with RIP Medical Debt to relieve over a million dollars in past-due medical debts for Atlanta residents who cannot pay them. Below is the statement that Young made:

“The city of Atlanta has welcomed me with open arms,” said Trae Young. “Giving back to this community is extremely important to me. I hope these families can find a bit of relief knowing that their bills have been taken care of as we enter the New Year.”

Young donated $10,000 through the Trae Young Foundation to target relief in the Atlanta Area. Thanks to Young, $1,059,186.39 of medical debt will be erased. The point guard just continues to show he's a great person off the basketball court.

Trae Young is still young, and he has the chance to catapult his career into even more stardom. He is charismatic and combines that with great talent in one of the NBA's biggest markets. It is likely his net worth only continues to grow. His current contract doesn't end until potentially 2027.

Nevertheless, did Trae Young's net worth in 2025 surprise you?