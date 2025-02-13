Tristan Thompson's net worth in 2025 is $45 million. Thompson is a post player for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He is a former All-Rookie Second Team player and an NBA champion who is probably best known for his relationship with reality TV star Khloé Kardashian. Here is a closer look at Tristan Thompson's net worth in 2025.

Tristan Thompson's net worth in 2025 is $45 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth. He has two children, a daughter, True, and a son, Tatum, with Khloé Kardashian.

The two are no longer a couple after Kardashian accused Thompson of cheating on her multiple times. However, Thompson did purchase a $12.5 million mansion near Kardashian so he could be near their children.

Tristan Thompson's early life

Tristan Thompson was born on March 13, 1991, in Brampton, Ontario in Canada. He initially attended St. Marguerite d'Youville Secondary School before transferring to St. Benedect's Preparatory School. Thompson would make another transfer to Findlay Prep, after an altercation with Dan Hurley, the coach of St. Benedect's basketball squad at the time.

With Findley Prep, Thompson helped the squad capture the national championship at the ESPN National High School Invitational. Afterwards, Thompson was also named a McDonald's All-American.

Coming out of high school, Thompson was a five-star prospect by ESPN. As a blue-chip prospect, the Canadian baller received offers from various college basketball programs such as Washington, Pittsburgh, North Carolina, Georgetown, and Texas. Thompson committed to the University of Texas.

While starring for the Texas Longhorns, Thompson averaged 13.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game. For his efforts, Thompson was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year and Second team All-Big 12. During that year, the Longhorns posted a 28-8 record and lost to Arizona 70-69 in a heartbreaker in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Tristan Thompson's NBA career with the Cavaliers

After a solid year with the Longhorns, Thompson decided to forego his remaining years of college eligibility and declared for the 2011 NBA Draft. On draft night, the Canadian prospect was selected in the first round with the fourth overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Shortly after, Thompson inked a two-year rookie contract worth $7.38 million.

Playing for the Cavaliers, Thompson was part of the franchise that's trying to rebuild after the departure of LeBron James. The Canadian big man showed promise in his rookie season, tallying 8.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per outing. For his efforts, Thompson was named to the All-Rookie Second Team.

In the following seasons, Thompson continued to improve on his game. He nearly averaged a double-double in the next two seasons for the Cavaliers, putting up 11.7 points per game and close to 10 rebounds per game.

During the 2014-15 season, Thompson continued to play an instrumental role, as one of the best rebounders in the NBA. Playing alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, and the return of LeBron James, the Cavaliers would go all the way to the 2015 NBA Finals, the first time since 2007.

Although the Cavs fell short in the 2015 NBA Finals, Thompson's efforts were felt. Thompson averaged 9.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game in the Cavs' postseason run.

Tristan Thompson's contract extension with the Cavaliers

With a solid playoff run in the books, the Cavs retained Thompson's services by signing him to a five-year contract extension worth $82 million, based on reports. Since then, Thompson would help the Cavaliers rule the Eastern Conference with a 57-25 record. But more importantly, the Cavaliers would make its second-straight trip to the NBA Finals.

This time around, Thompson would help the Cavs make a historic comeback from a 3-1 Finals series deficit in the Finals rematch against a 73-9 Warriors squad. In the 2016 NBA Finals, Thompson tallied 10.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game to win his first NBA championship.

After that, Thompson became Cleveland's main center. In fact, the Cavaliers become a fixture in the NBA Finals for the next two years but failed to replicate their 2016 championship run. The Canadian big man's first stint with the Cavs eventually came to an end after the 2019-20 season, which saw him put up a career-high 12.0 points to go along with 10.1 rebounds per game.

Tristan Thompson's career after leaving the Cavaliers

After the 2019-20 season, Thompson emerged as a free agent. The NBA champion signed with the Boston Celtics on a two-year deal worth $19 million. With the Celtics, the Canadian center averaged 7.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

After the 2020-21 season, the Celtics ended Thompson's tenure in Boston by sending him to Sacramento in a three-team trade that also involved the Atlanta Hawks. In only 30 games of action, Thompson tallied 6.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per outing.

Thompson once again found himself on the move after the Kings decided to send Thompson to the Indiana Pacers in a trade headlined by Domantas Sabonis, Tyrese Haliburton, and Buddy Hield. The NBA champion had a shorter stint at Indiana, appearing only in four games. In four games, Thompson tallied averages of 7.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

After only four games with the Pacers, Thompson was eventually released by the team. The move paved the way for the Canadian center to sign with the Chicago Bulls on a rest-of-season contract. However, terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Thompson never saw action during the 2022-23 season. However, he did manage to land a team late into the season with the Lakers looking for a big man to increase the depth of their frontcourt. The move paved the way for a reunion between the 2016 NBA champions, Thompson and James.

In the 2023 Playoffs, Thompson helped the Lakers reach the Western Conference Finals before being swept by the eventual NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets. During the postseason run, Thompson averaged 1.8 points and 1.7 rebounds per game.

Tristan Thompson returns to Cleveland

Fresh from a deep playoff run, Thompson made his official return to Cleveland after signing with the team on a one-year deal worth $3.2 million for the 2024-25 season. The former University of Texas alum averaged 3.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game in 49 games off the bench.

However in January 2024, Thompson was suspended for 25 games by the NBA after testing positive for two banned substances, ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033. The suspension meant Thompson lost $726,465 in salary. Following the season, Thompson re-signed with the Cavs for one year and is averaging 1.7 points and 3.0 rebounds for the team with the best record in the East.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Tristan Thompson's net worth in 2025?