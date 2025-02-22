Tyrese Gibson's net worth in 2025 is $2 million. Tyrese Gibson is a popular actor who has appeared in several notable films such as the Fast and Furious films, a handful of Transformers movies, Baby Boy, and many others.

In addition to this, Gibson is also a popular singer who has released popular singles such as The Best Man I Can Be, Sweet Lady, I Need, Shame, and many more. He is a NAACP Image Award winner and a six-time Grammy Award nominee. Let's take a closer look at Tyrese Gibson's net worth in 2025.

What is Tyrese Gibson's net worth in 2025?: $2 million (estimate)

Tyrese Gibson's net worth in 2025 is $2 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Tyrese Gibson was born on Dec. 30, 1978, in Los Angeles. He studied at Locke High School. Around this time, Gibson sparked an interest in acting after his teacher suggested he audition for a role in Coca-Cola's commercial.

In the commercial, Gibson sang “Always Coca-Cola.” This led Gibson to land modeling stints for well-known brands such as Guess and Tommy Hilfiger. After completing his high school education, Gibson attended Florida A&M University.

Tyrese Gibson's music career

In 1998, Gibson released his first album to the public called Tyrese. As a solo artist, Tyrese would go on to become his best-selling album until today with one million album copies sold around the world, and was certified Platinum by the RIAA. Furthermore, Tyrese also included the single called Sweet Lady, which earned Gibson his first Grammy Award nomination.

Nearly three years later, Gibson released his second album called 2000 Watts. Since then, he has also released other albums such as I Wanna Go There, Alter Ego, Open Invitation, and Black Rose. Black Rose would take the pole position at the Billboard 200 after selling 83,000 album copies.

Moreover, Black Rose also included the single called Shame, which was nominated for two Grammy Awards.

Apart from being a solo artist, Gibson is also part of the band called TGT. Signed to Atlantic Records, TGT released their first album in 2013 called Three Kings. Three Kings earned Gibson another Grammy Award nomination for Best R&B Album.

Tyrese Gibson's acting career

While Gibson is a successful singer, he is also a popular actor. Initially, Gibson first started acting for television programs such as Hangin' with Mr. Cooper, Martin, The Parent ‘Hood, Sister, Sister, Love Song, and Moesha.

In 2001, he made his big-screen debut in the film called Baby Boy. Two years later, Gibson landed his breakout role as Roman Pearce in 2 Fast 2 Furious. For the role, Gibson bagged a paycheck of $750,000, as per IMDB.

The 2 Fast 2 Furious star went on to reprise his role as Roman Pearce in the lucrative Fast and Furious franchise with the films Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, F9: The Fast Saga, and Fast X. According to reports, Gibson was paid $1.5 million for F9: The Fast Saga. Additionally, he was paid $1 million for Fast X.

Gibson also was in the Transformers franchise, where he made Epps come to life. After taking up the role of Epps in the first Transformers film, he reprised the role in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

Some of his other notable films include Flight of the Phoenix, Four Brothers, Annapolis, Waist Deep, The Take, Death Race, Legion, Ride Along 2, Black and Blue, Fluxx, The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, Dangerous, The System, and Morbius. According to sources, Gibson enjoyed a paycheck of $275,000 for making Agent Simon Stroud come to life.

As per IMDB, Gibson is set to appear in Bunker, Hollywood Grit, Vampires of the Velvet Lounge, The Wrecker, and Hard Matter. But more importantly, Gibson is also set to reprise his role as Roman Pearce in Fast X: Part 2.

Tyrese Gibson as a writer

Although Gibson has already made waves as an actor and an R&B singer, he still found the time to be a writer. In 2012, he released the book named How to Get Out of Your Own Way, which emerged as a best-seller.

Nearly a year later, Gibson released his second book titled Manology: Secret of Your Man's Mind Revealed. Manology: Secret of Your Man's Mind Revealed also became a New York best-selling book.

In August 2023, Gibson made headlines when he sued a Home Depot near his home for an incident involving Gibson and two of his associates that they accused Home Depot of racial profiling.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Tyrese Gibson's net worth in 2025?