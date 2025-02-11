Victor Wembanyama's net worth in 2025 is an estimated $10 million. Wembanyama is the star center and Rookie of the Year for the San Antonio Spurs. Here is a look at Victor Wembanyama's net worth in 2025.

What is Victor Wembanyama's net worth in 2025?: $10 million (estimate)

Wembanyama began his professional career in 2019 for Nanterre 92 in France, and he has since seen his notoriety blossom at an exponential scale. This has led Victor Wembanyama's net worth in 2025 to sit at $10 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Victor Wembanyama's French pro debut

His debut with Nanterre 92 came at 15 years old, an incredibly young age to start playing professional basketball. He did not play much, though, understandable given his age playing with grown men.

However, he did end up getting more run in the 2020-21 season, on his way to appearing in 22 games. Despite receiving more playing time, Wembanyama already wanted to develop elsewhere and switched to play for ASVEL.

ASVEL is a Pro A club, and Wembanyama was going to be joining a group with NBA experience; the team was led by San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker. Unfortunately, injury issues kept Wembanyama from ever truly making an impact with ASVEL.

He spent most of his time with ASVEL nursing illness, a fractured finger, a bone bruise, and a psoas muscle injury. His team won a Pro A title, and Wembanyama played in 16 games, but the injury mojo was too much to not consider making another change. He opted to stay in Pro A but signed a contract with Metropolitans 92.

With Metropolitans 92, Victor Wembanyama finally started to burgeon from being a raw prospect to the future of basketball. Under coach Vincent Collett, the French National Team coach, Wembanyama became the player that NBA fans are drooling to get a look at.

In the 2022-23 season, Wembanyama averaged 21.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. At 19 years old, he dominated a professional basketball league, including two exhibition games against the NBA G League Ignite.

Victor Wembanyama is drafted by the Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs drafted Wembanyama with the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He was the first French player drafted first overall and the second European. He joined a historic line of first-overall big men for the Spurs that includes Tim Duncan and David Robinson.

Wembanyama finished his rookie year averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Voters made him the unanimous choice for Rookie of the Year, joining Duncan and Robinson as Spurs winners of the award. He also was the first rookie to ever be voted on to the NBA All-Defensive First Team.

In his second season, Wembanyama earned his first All-Star Game berth by averaging career-highs in points (24.4), rebounds (11.0), and blocks (3.9) per game.

Wembanyama is beginning to be featured by Nike and their “The Extraterrestrial” moniker for him. They have released prototypes of an AI-designed signature shoe that is unlike anything we've seen before.

Victor Wembanyama's personal life

Victor Wembanyama was born to Felix and Elodie Wembanyama, both serious athletes. His father was a triple-jumper, while his mother was a player and coach of the game Victor now lives. Additionally, two of Wembanyama's grandparents played basketball. Thus, his love for sports, specifically basketball, started at a very young age, as well as the recognition of his potential.

He joined Entente Le Chesnay Versailles at 7 years old, which is where he caught the attention of the Nanterre program. During one of his youth games, a Nanterre coach noticed him and coerced him into the Nanterre youth team. Fast forward to Wembanyama at 15, and he makes his professional debut for Nanterre 92.

Victor Wembanyama has been destined for greatness from a very young age. Additionally, it is only a matter of time before his net worth becomes a gaudy number due to his skills on the basketball court.

Although his net worth might be a little lower than expected right now, his potential suggests that basketball will be providing him with a lot more money very shortly. He's expected to be the future of the NBA, and he will be paid accordingly.

Nevertheless, did Victor Wembanyama's net worth in 2025 surprise you?