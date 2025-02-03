Zach LaVine’s net worth in 2025 is estimated to be around $70 million. LaVine is the newest member of the Sacramento Kings after the Chicago Bulls traded LaVine to the Kings in a big three-team trade that included the San Antonio Spurs, who received De'Aaron Fox from the Kings. The Kings also received six draft picks.

LaVine is a two-time All-Star, a back-to-back Slam Dunk Contest champion, and an All-Rookie Second-Team member. Here is a closer look at Zach LaVine's net worth in 2025.

What is Zach LaVine's net worth in 2025: $70 million (estimate)

Zach LaVine’s net worth in 2025 is estimated at around $70 million. This is according to outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Zach LaVine was born on March 10, 1995, in Renton, Wash. He studied at Bothell High School. While going to school there, LaVine also suited up for the school's varsity basketball team, averaging 27.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

For his efforts, LaVine was named Washington Mr. Basketball and AP Washington Player of the Year. Furthermore, he was also acknowledged as a First-Team Parade All-American.

Coming out of high school, LaVine was considered to be a four-star recruit, per ESPN. He received scholarship offers from various college basketball programs. These include Washington State, Washington, Memphis, Louisville, Gonzaga, and UCLA.

LaVine decided to play for the UCLA Bruins. In his lone season with the Bruins, LaVine averaged 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per outing, en route to making the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.

Zach LaVine's NBA career with the Timberwolves

After just one season with UCLA, LaVine declared for the 2014 NBA Draft. On draft night, the Minnesota Timberwolves selected the UCLA standout in the first round with the 13th-overall pick. Shortly after, LaVine inked a two-year, $4.2 million rookie contract with the Timberwolves, per Spotrac.

In his rookie season, LaVine averaged 10.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. For his efforts, he made the All-Rookie Second Team.

In the same year, LaVine turned some heads during the 2015 All-Star Weekend. At the Slam Dunk Contest, LaVine wowed NBA crowds by showcasing his high-flying dunks, including some that gave a nod to Michael Jordan's Space Jam. LaVine came away with his first Slam Dunk Contest win.

A year later, LaVine led the league in games played by seeing action in all of the Timberwolves' games in the 2015-2016 season. He also averaged a much-improved 14.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.

At the 2016 Slam Dunk Contest, LaVine dominated once again, but faced stiff competition against Aaron Gordon. Nevertheless, LaVine did just enough to win his second straight Slam Dunk Contest title.

LaVine averaged 18.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game in Year 3, however, the two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion suffered a torn ACL to sideline him for the rest of the season.

Zach LaVine is traded to the Bulls

After suffering the injury, the Timberwolves decided to trade LaVine to the Chicago Bulls alongside Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen in exchange for Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton. In his return from injury, LaVine's first season with the Bulls saw him put up 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per outing.

Once the 2017-2018 season concluded, LaVine became a restricted free agent. He signed a four-year, $78 million offer sheet with the Sacramento Kings, but the Bulls matched the offer.

As the seasons passed, LaVine continued to evolve from a high-flying dunker to a respectable All-Star. In fact, during the 2020-2021 season, LaVine made his first All-Star Game appearance and wound up with 27.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per outing.

A season later, LaVine made his second-straight All-Star Game appearance and finished with averages of 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. But more importantly, he also helped the Bulls make their first playoff appearance since 2017. Unfortunately, the Bulls lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in five games.

During the 2022 offseason, LaVine's play convinced the Bulls that he was their franchise cornerstone. As a result, they rewarded the two-time All-Star with a five-year max contract worth $215 million. In 2022-23, the Bulls failed to make the playoffs at 40-42. The following season, LaVine sustained a foot injury and played only 25 games as the Bulls again missed the playoffs.

In 2024-25, LaVine is averaging 24 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game. He's having a career year in his accuracy, shooting 51.1% from the field, including 44.6$ from three.

Zach LaVine plays for Team USA

After the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Team USA called on LaVine to play at the event in 2021.

Despite a rough start for Team USA that saw them go down to Nigeria and Australia in exhibition games and France in the Olympic opener, Team USA took care of business in the rest of the way. In fact, LaVine averaged 9.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game to help the team win gold.

According to reports, Olympic athletes get paid as much as $37,500 for bringing home an Olympic gold medal.

Zach LaVine's endorsement deals

Given LaVine's rise in popularity, it isn't surprising that various brands have decided to partner up with the two time All-Star. In 2017, LaVine signed a shoe deal with adidas that ran for four years and was worth $35 million. Once that deal expired, the two-time All-Star inked a lucrative long-term deal with New Balance that also pays him millions in 2022.

LaVine has also been in commercials for Mountain Dew and an ad for the Gran Turismo film, among others. Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Zach LaVine's net worth in 2025?