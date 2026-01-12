The San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks are not yet done with each other in the 2025 NFL season.

The Niners and the Seahawks are on a collision course once again after San Francisco secured a seat in the NFC Divisional Round by dethroning defending Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles on the road on Sunday to the tune of a 23-19 score at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

One 49er who's excited to share the field with the Seahawks again is wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who played a key role in San Francisco's victory over the Eagles.

Jennings was heard screaming “can't wait” regarding his excitement for the Seahawks rematch, this time in the playoffs, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

Jennings had a productive outing against the Eagles and was even involved in one of the most memorable plays in the playoffs.

The 28-year-old Tennessee Volunteers football product only had a catch on three targets for 49 receiving yards, but a trick play saw him pass for a 29-yard touchdown to running back Christian McCaffrey early in the fourth quarter.

The 49ers and the Seahawks split their series in the regular season. San Francisco won the first meeting in Week 1, 17-13, while Seattle defeated the 49ers in Week 18 to win the NFC West title and secure the top seed in the NFC.

In those games, Jennings only had 51 receiving yards on six receptions, but he could be due for a much bigger role in San Francisco's passing attack in the divisional round, with 49ers star tight end George Kittle's status currently up in the air with an Achilles injury.