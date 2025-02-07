It's just the beginning of Zion Williamson's hyped career, but he's already clearly making bank. Williamson being drafted first overall by the New Orleans Pelicans and then signing a max extension with the Pelicans, as well as his many endorsements, has helped Zion Williamson to amass a net worth of $18 million in 2025.

What is Zion Williamson's net worth in 2025?: $18 million (estimate)

Zion Williamson's net worth in 2025 is $18 million, according to several sources, including Celebrity Net Worth. Williamson was born in Salisbury, N.C., on July 6, 2000. After his family moved to South Carolina, he attended Spartanburg Day School, where he would star in basketball and be one of the top basketball recruits in the country.

Williamson eventually chose to play at Duke. However, he played for just one season before declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft. The Pelicans drafted him with the first pick, which helped his net worth after signing his four-year rookie contract.

Rookie Contract:

'19 / '20 – $9,757,440

'20 / '21 – $10,245,480

'21 / '22 – $10,733,400

'22 / '23 – $13,534,810

That's all old news. Williamson signed a five-year extension worth up to $231 million in July 2022. He's a two-time All-Star, but he's struggled to remain healthy, including in the current season where he's only played in 15 games.

Zion Williamson's deal with Jordan Brand

Zion's major endorsement deal comes from his shoe deal. Williamson announced his decision to join the Jordan brand in an Instagram post last year.

The deal is reportedly worth $75 million through seven years, ensuring Williamson won't be hungry any time soon.

Zion Williamson's deal with Gatorade

Aside from his sneaker deal, Zion Williamson signed with Gatorade to get his name in the sports drink game. Williamson is just the fourth current player to endorse the popular sports drink, joining Paul George, Jayson Tatum, and Karl-Anthony Towns. Of course, Michael Jordan and Dwyane Wade also endorsed Gatorade in the past.

The figures aren't available online, but it's safe to assume his deal is probably worth an eight-figure sum. Interestingly, Gatorade is trying to help Zion on the court, not just through his bank account.

As reported by Forbes' Kurt Badenhausen, Gatorade execs have already had sessions with the Pelicans star to “test his sweat and fluid loss” and have figured out ways to keep his motor up during games. Not that he seems to need it much when you watch him play, though.

Zion Williamson's other endorsements

Aside from Gatorade and Jordan Brand, Williamson has an endless supply of suitors. He also has endorsements with Mountain Dew, NBA 2K, Fanatics for a collectibles deal, and inked an agreement with Panini for an exclusive trading card contract.

Mercedes even went ahead and gave him a new car. With it, Zion's days of catching the bus are long gone.

Zion Williamson's expanding family

In June 2023, Williamson announced that he and his girlfriend Ahkeema were having a baby girl. Williamson announced the baby in a video the parents released to social media. Perhaps he had a growing family in mind when he purchased his $900K house in New Orleans.

Unfortunately, this led to controversy as a woman claiming to be Williamson's ex-girlfriend accused him of being unfaithful to Ahkeema. She also claimed Williamson was a sex addict.

The Pelicans and NBA have stayed out of this mess since it doesn't appear that Williamson did anything that wasn't consensual. However, this could hurt his public image, and brands might be less likely to associate with Williamson. This certainly could hurt his earning potential and future net worth. Williamson's partnering with a local school can help rebuild his public image.

Zion Williamson will make a ton of money, and his net worth should only increase as the years go by. As a grounded kid with a bright future, I'm all for it. Make that money, son. Nevertheless, were you stunned by Zion Williamson's net worth in 2025?