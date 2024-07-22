Netflix’s highly anticipated anthology documentary series UNTOLD returns this summer with Volume 4, featuring a look at the career of Steve McNair and his shocking and untimely death in 2009. Per Netflix, ‘The Murder of Air McNair' is directed by Rodney Lucas and Taylor Alexander and is slated to be released on August 20th.

Steve McNair is best known for his incredible talent on the football field. After an impressive college football career at Alcorn State University, McNair launched his professional career with the Houston Oilers, who later became the Tennessee Titans. He left Alcorn as one of the greatest quarterbacks in HBCU and FCS (previously Division I-AA) history. During his time with the Braves, McNair threw for 15,010 yards and rushed for an additional 2,295 yards, showcasing his dual-threat capability as both a passer and a runner.

His uncanny ability put him in rare air when he finished third behind Rashaan Salaam and Ki-Jana Carter in the Heishman trophy voting in 1993. He took his talent to the NFL, being selected third overall by the Houston Oilers in the 1995 NFL Draft. One of McNair’s most memorable moments came in the 1999 season when he led the Tennessee Titans to Super Bowl XXXIV, which the series is said to cover.

Despite a valiant effort, where McNair passed for 214 yards and rushed for 64 yards, the Titans narrowly lost to the St. Louis Rams 23-16. Despite the Super Bowl loss, McNair had a decorated career in the NFL. He finished his career throwing for 31,304 yards and rushing for 3,590 yards. He is a three-time pro-bowler and was named co-NFL MVP alongside Peyton Manning in 2003.

The premiere episode of UNTOLD Volume 4 dives deep into the circumstances surrounding McNair’s murder in 2009. Known for his resilience and courage on the field, McNair's untimely death shocked the sports world. The documentary aims to explore the unanswered questions and lingering mysteries that continue to surround his tragic end.