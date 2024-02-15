By the end of his NFL career, Steve McNair threw for 31,304 yards and 174 touchdowns. He also ran for 3,590 yards and 37 touchdowns, making him one of the best dual-threat QBs ever

As we celebrate what would have been Steve “Air” McNair's 51st birthday, let's take a look back on his illustrious collegiate and NFL career. McNair was born Feb. 14, 1973 in Mount Olive, Mississippi. He decided to attend the local Alcorn State, and the rest was history.

McNair played all but one game for the Braves over his four-year college career. Many remember “Air” McNair for his transcendent 1994 campaign. He threw for 5,377 passing yards and 47 touchdowns, as well as rushing for 904 yards and nine touchdowns. For context, Peyton Manning holds the current single-season passing yard record in the NFL with 5,477 in 2013. That same season, he rushed for -31 yards due to sacks. Manning put up his stats in a typical 16-game NFL season. McNair? It only took him 12 games. This season, the Miami Dolphins led the league in total yards with 6,822. In 1994, McNair recorded 6,281 all-purpose yards. That would rank seventh in the NFL behind the Baltimore Ravens at 6,281.

Despite all his efforts, McNair did not win the Heisman trophy. He finished in third place behind running back Ki-Jana Carter, the first pick in the 1995 Draft, and Rashaan Salaam, the Heisman winner.

Many may not know, however, that after 1994, McNair debated declaring for the Draft early. His mom struggled to raise five kids, and the NFL draft advisory committee told him that he would likely get picked in the first or second round. He decided to stay for another year, partially because of the weaker quarterback class in the 1995 Draft, and to play with his brother, Tim. During his time at Alcorn State, McNair threw for a total of 14,496 passing yards and ran for 2,327 rushing yards. His 16,823 all-purpose yards and the rushing yards still hold up as FCS records today. He also brought back two SWAC championships and consistently beat Jackson State, their rival school.

McNair's ridiculously elite production at Alcorn State drew the attention of the entire NFL. In 1995, the Houston Oilers selected him with the third overall pick. Despite the high draft selection, McNair didn't truly get a chance to play until 1997. Unlike the modern NFL where rookie quarterbacks start right away, he had to sit behind Chris Chandler.

It took McNair a few years to find his groove as a starting quarterback in the NFL. Finally, in 2000, he earned his first Pro Bowl selection after throwing for 2,847 yards and 15 touchdowns and running for 403 yards. That season, the relocated Tennessee Titans nearly won the Super Bowl against the St. Louis Rams, but fell short of tying the game at the goal line. Three years later, in 2003, McNair earned his first MVP award, another Pro Bowl selection, and his first All Pro honors. He played with the Oilers/Titans for the majority of his career before becoming the Baltimore Ravens' quarterback in 2006 and 2007. With that resume, it's a no-brainer that Steve “Air” McNair would be considered one of the greatest HBCU players of all time.