Although HBCUs are not featured in the base game for EA Sports College Football 25, a few former HBCU stars can be seen in the game. Former Tennessee State linebacker Monroe Beard III is one of the former HBCU standouts featured in the game as a member of the Marshall University Thundering Herd. He transferred to Marshall from Tennessee State this Spring.

In EA Sports College Football 25, he appears with a commendable overall rating of 83 and can be seen starting for Marshall in the game. Several players have encountered Beard in their dynasty as a dominant run-stopper who is also adept at putting pressure on the quarterback.

In real life, Monroe Beard certainly made his mark for Tennessee State. Alongside 2023 Buck Buchanan Award winner Terrell Allen, he played a pivotal role in anchoring the second-best overall defense in the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC).

Beard nearly led the OVC in tackles, finishing with 95—only ten behind Gardner Webb's William McRainey, who played three extra games. Along with his impressive tackle count, Beard recorded five pass deflections, four tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries, one interception, and half a sack.

His standout game against UT Martin saw him achieving 19 tackles, setting a new record for the most tackles in a single game at Tennessee State. Following their season opener against Notre Dame, Beard consistently made his presence felt, registering 11 or more tackles in the subsequent five matchups.

Beard received high praise from former coach Eddie George and is sure to make Marshall fans excited for the prospects of his talent on the field.

“The biggest thing for me was that we were clearly out of the game and it's the fourth quarter and [Beard] came off the field exhausted and he had to go back out there for punt,” George explained in an interview with the Tennesseean. “He was like, ‘I'm tired, I'm exhausted.' But he went back out there anyway and made the tackle. That told me he's willing to sacrifice whatever it is, no matter how much we're down, how tired he is, the situation in the game, and he's still going to go out there and give it his all.”

While EA Sports College Football 25 does not natively feature HBCUs, it also features other former HBCU players through its roster. Notable former stars like Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders, and Travis Hunter, who have transitioned to Colorado, are a some of the other HBCU-to-FBS transfers that are playable in the highly-anticipated game.

Additionally, fans of HBCU football have taken the initiative to highlight their favorite programs using the game's team builder feature. This allows enthusiasts to create custom teams, showcasing schools such as Florida A&M, Howard University, and Tennessee State, enhancing community engagement and pride.