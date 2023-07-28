Meghan Markle's hit legal drama “Suits” is experiencing a new life on Netflix, setting a record as the most-viewed acquired streaming title nearly four years after its series finale on the USA Network, People reports.

Since its addition to the streaming platform on June 23, “Suits” has been captivating audiences once again, reaching a record-breaking viewership number. Nielsen reported that for the week of June 26 to July 2, the legal drama, starring Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, and Meghan Markle, hit a staggering 3 billion viewing minutes between its two streaming platforms, Peacock and Netflix.

This incredible milestone allowed “Suits” to dethrone the supernatural series “Manifest,” which previously held the top spot with 2.49 billion minutes of viewing.

Before her transition from acting to marry Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan Markle gained widespread recognition for her breakthrough performance in “Suits.” Now, her character, Rachel Zane, continues to captivate audiences, drawing interest from younger generations as the median viewing age for the series is trending younger than during its original run.

“Suits” follows the story of Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who unexpectedly finds himself working at a prestigious law firm alongside some of New York City's finest lawyers, including the charismatic Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), the brilliant Donna Paulson (Sarah Rafferty), and the talented paralegal Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle).

After Meghan Markle's engagement to Prince Harry was announced in November 2017, the cable channel made the decision that the actress would be leaving the show after its seventh season. Despite her departure and that of her co-star Patrick J. Adams, “Suits” continued for two more successful seasons before concluding in 2019.