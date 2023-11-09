Netflix exec Scott Stuber recently spoke about Greta Gerwig's Christianity background and how it impacts her Narnia adaptations.

Scott Stuber of Netflix spoke about Greta Gerwig's upcoming Narnia films at a recent Q&A with Variety.

Christian stories

During the Variety Q&A, Stuber spoke about her they got Gerwig on board. “Greta's been a friend for a while. Her husband, [director] Noah Baumbach, we're close to, we've made I think three films [together]. We're starting another one. We have a big deal with them,” he said. “If you don't know her, she's truly one of the greatest people, not an artist, but a human being. She’s just got this great soul. When we had [2019’s] ‘Marriage Story’ and she had ‘Little Women,’ we all spent quite a bit of time on the awards trail together at dinners.”

C.S. Lewis' Narnia books have a lot of Christian roots. The metaphors are clear when you read the books or see the films. This is something that Netflix is aware of with Gerwig's films, and the Barbie director's background may help.

“[Gerwig] grew up in a Christian background,” Stuber revealed. “The C.S. Lewis books are very much based in Christianity. And so we just started talking about it.

“And like I said earlier, we don’t have IP, so when we had the opportunity [to license] those books or the [Roald Dahl Co.] we’ve jumped at it, to have stories that people recognize and the ability to tell those stories. So it was just a great opportunity and I’m so thrilled that she’s working on it with us and I’m just thrilled to be in business with her. And she’s just an incredible talent,” he added.

C.S. Lewis' Chronicles of Narnia series runs for seven books. Greta Gerwig's Netflix film will adapt the first, The Lion, the Witch and the Wadrobe. When asked about how many Gerwig is writing, Stuber gave an ominous answer. “Obviosuly, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is kind of the preeminent one, but there's such an interesting narrative form if you read all of them,” Stuber said. “And that's what she's working on now with [producer] Amy Pascal and trying to figure out how they can break the whole arc of all of it.”

So we'll see once Netflix's The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe film hits what the reaction is like. The book was previously adapted in 2005 and made $720 million at the box office. Two sequels, adaptations of Prince Caspian and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, were made. The franchise grossed $1.5 billion cumulatively.