Delicious in Dungeon, the upcoming Netflix anime adaptation of the seinen manga series, released an update on the show. It is one of the anime shows slated for a release in 2024.

The anime seems to answer the question: “What if there were more cooking in Dungeons & Dragons?”

Well, it isn't at all like D&D, but it does contain elements of dark fantasy, high adventure, humor and gourmet cooking, according to Screenrant.

The anime is based on a manga by Ryoko Kui. It has been in circulation in Japan from 2014 and in the U.S. since 2016, to just last month. Studio Trigger, best known for Kill La Kill and Cyberpunk Edgerunners, will produce the show.

The show follows Laios, Marcille and Chilchuk, who initially were part of a dungeon exploration team. An unfortunate encounter with a dragon leaves them one member less, their savior, Falin, Laios' sister. Barely escaping with their lives, Laios convinces the others to return to the dungeon, find the dragon and bring Falin back to life.

The trio are down on their luck in the way of food other than the creatures and plants available in the dungeon such as monsters, wild animals, bugs and weeds. That is, until they meet dwarf warrior Senshi, who as it turns out is a gourmet chef who can whip up dungeon cuisine.

Delicious in Dungeon's director is Yoshihiro Miyajima, best known for his involvement in Star Wars: Visions, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, and Little Witch Academia. It is written by Kimiko Ueno, who wrote for Eden and Pingu in the City. The anime's music is by Yasunori Mitsuda, famous for the Chrono Trigger and Inazuma Eleven soundtracks.

Kadokawa, the manga's publisher, recently released the anime's trailer. Additionally, the publisher also said that the series will run for two consecutive cours. A cour is how animes measure the length of a series. While this sometimes varies, a cour is commonly 13 episodes. Since Delicious in Dungeon will not have a break between seasons and will have at least 26 episodes.

Delicious in Dungeon is set to premiere on Netflix in January 2024.