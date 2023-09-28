A Tomb Raider anime series is coming to Netflix, subtitled The Legend of Lara Croft. The series will be arriving in 2024 and was announced during the recent Drop 01 event.

The First Look trailer shows off a young Lara Croft pulling a bow and seemingly aiming at something. It also shows snippets of her life, including going down a hole, discovering ancient ruins, and gently caressing a picture of her with her friends. They then showed the series title – Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft – before ending by saying that it was coming soon.

A tweet from the official Tomb Raider Twitter account which contained the same trailer also went up, with a little more information about the series. For starters, it mentions that the anime was coming to the platform in 2024. Hopefully, we will get more information about the exact release date as we approach 2024. As for who will be working on the series, the tweet mentioned that the anime was produced by Legendary Entertainment in collaboration with Crystal Dynamics, the game studio behind Tomb Raider.

Judging from the contents of the teaser, we are likely going to receive another perspective of how Lara Croft becomes the titular Tomb Raider. We'll just have to wait for more trailers and information about the anime series.

