Guy Ritchie‘s The Gentlemen series utilized some amazing estates for its shoot. Theo James broke down how the Duke of Beaufort wasn't overly-thrilled or impressed with the Netflix series' work.
Speaking to Variety at a screening of the series, James revealed that the family was disappointed with the production. They watched on as grown men fired guns in chicken suits — a far cry from other Netflix productions like Bridgerton (I suppose the name of the series is misleading) — on the Duke of Beaufort's estate.
“The family was there looking very disapprovingly at us running around in chicken suits and saying ‘c**t' a lot,” James recalled. “They were not impressed. They thought it was going to be Bridgerton.”
For reference, the chicken suit is in reference to the one James' character's brother, Freddy (Daniel Ings), wears as a punishment. He owes a crime family a lot of money, and part of his repayment is an embarrassing dance in the suit. This all occurs in the series' first two episodes. As for the C-word usage, like its film counterpart, The Gentlemen series does utilize it a bit.
The Gentlemen
Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen was initially a film released in 2019. Matthew McConaughey played Mickey, an American cannabis wholesaler attempting to get out of the business. Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant also starred in the film.
It was a moderate success, grossing over $110 million at the box office. In fairness, it did come out in the United States right before the pandemic in January 2020.
Theo James now leads the Gentlemen series for Netflix. It's an extension of the film, with a new slew of characters. James inherits his family's estate which includes his weed business. He attempts to get out while also trying to save his brother from trouble.
Kaya Scodelario, Daneil Ings, Joely Richardson, Giancarlo Esposito, and Peter Serafinowicz star in the series.