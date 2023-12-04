Robert Pattinson and Robert Downey Jr. were set to lead Adam McKay's new film for Netflix, which has been canned.

Robert Pattinson and Robert Downey Jr. were set to lead Adam McKay's next film, Average Height, Average Build. But the Netflix just got an unfortunate update.

Don't Look Up

Deadline is reporting that Average Height, Average Build is dead. McKay's film is no longer “moving forward” at Netflix. In turn, the filmmaker will begin working on his new film, an untitled climate change project.

Average Height, Average Build had an all-star cast assembled. Pattinson and Downey were set to lead the film along with Amy Adams. Per Deadline, Pattinson played a serial killers “who enlists a lobbyist (Adams) to change laws that will allow him to get away with murder more easily.” Downey was to play a retired cop in a cat and mouse game between him and Pattinson's characters.

Adam McKay is an acclaimed director known for directing the Anchorman films, Step Brothers, The Other Guys, and The Big Short. More recently, McKay has directed Vice and Don't Look Up, the latter was for Netflix.

As a screenwriter and director, McKay has received seven Oscar nominations. Netflix's Don't Look Up received four nominations, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay for McKay. His lone win came for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Big Short.

Robert Pattinson first gained fame for playing Edward in the Twilight films. He's since starred in films including The Lost City of Z, The Lighthouse, Good Time, The Devil All the Time, and The Batman. Coming up, he will voice the titular heron in the English dub of The Boy and the Heron. Additionally, he will star in Mickey 17 from Bong Joon-ho.

Robert Downey Jr. has been enjoying his non-MCU success. He recently starred in Oppenheimer from Christopher Nolan prior to his role in McKay's now-canceled Netflix film.