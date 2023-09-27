The first clip from Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off anime has dropped. It shows a familiar scene from Edgar Wright's 2010 film with an updated twist.

In the clip, which runs a lengthy 90 seconds or so, Scott (Michael Cera) asks Julie Powers (Aubrey Plaza) about Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). If you remember, this iconic scene takes place after Scott meets Ramona at a house party. He shows Julie a drawing of Ramona, which hardly resembles her.

A new twist

Julie, being a friend of Ramona's, knows who he's talking about. Of course, he's obsessed with her and ignores everything that Julie warns him. The biggest change is that Julie reveals that Ramona “delivers DVDs for Netflix,” a clever twist on the original bit (which was that she delivered packages for Amazon).

“I forbid you from dating her, Scott Pilgrim!” Julie exclaims.

Of course, he doesn't listen. The next portion of the clip sees Scott as he contemplates what to rent. A retro Netflix home screen is seen as he asks his roommate, Wallace (Kieran Culkin), for input. He suggests “something with a hot guy,” which yields no results. “Lucas Lee,” who's played by Chris Evans, is then suggested.

Scott then immediately waits by the door for Ramona. When she rings the doorbell, a comic book-like text seen in the 2010 Scott Pilgrim film appears across the screen. “Dingy-dong,” it reads.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is an anime adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's manga of the same name. Edgar Wright directed a film version in 2010, but the film flopped. It remained a pop culture fixture, and this Netflix anime will reassemble the cast. Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Shwartzman, and Satya Bhabha are just a few of the names coming back.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will premiere on November 17 on Netflix.