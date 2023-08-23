Netflix documentaries will extend the event of Oppenheimer with a WWII theme. This time, about Albert Einstein and his connection with Hitler, Germany, and the atomic bomb used in Japan. The Oppenheimer-inspired Netflix documentary will have the title of “Einstein and the Bomb.” It will combine historical footage and reenactments to delve into important moments in Einstein's life and the impact of his work on history. BBC production will also exclusively use his actual words taken from speeches and writings.

Besides that, another Netflix documentary series inspired by Christopher Nolan just received a green light too. This will be narrated by John Boyega, titled “World War II: From the Frontlines.” This innovative six-part series will use restored and rare footage from WWII, much of it captured by soldiers themselves, to create an immersive cinematic experience. Produced by 72 Films, it is expected to premiere later this year.

Moving on from WWII archives, several Netflix documentaries are also in the lineup. Hosted by Jack Whitehall, the four-part series “Fatherhood With My Father” tracks Jack and his father Michael's journey in anticipation of Jack's impending fatherhood. Produced by Jackpot Productions, Jack Whitehall is also an executive producer.

These shows were revealed at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Netflix UK executive Anne Mensah discussed the streaming company's $1.5 billion yearly investment in content and keeping things steady.

“It’s about recognizing we are nothing without the people in this room. Being consistent and having proper roots in the community is what we are trying to do.”

As some shows like The Crown and Sex Education conclude, upcoming projects are in the works. This, being Oppenheimer-inspired Netflix documentaries with WWII archives and the voice of Star Wars star, John Boyega.