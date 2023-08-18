Howdy, welcome back to our weekly Netflix list. Here are all of the new shows, films, movies, and series you should watch coming to Netflix this weekend of August 18-20, 2023.

New to Netflix this Weekend (August 18-20, 2023)

August 18

10 Days of a Bad Man

Carancho (2010)

Crane World

White Elephant (2012)

Guns & Gulaabs: Season 1

Love, Sex and 30 Candles

Mask Girl – Live-action adaptation of the popular Korean webtoon about a live-streamer popular for late-night risque live-streams while wearing a mask.



The Monkey King– The old Chinese tale of the Monkey King and the journey to the west arrives on Netflix this August.

August 19 – Unfortunately, we don't have anything to recommend on Saturday because there are no new shows coming to Netflix this weekend.

August 20 – And we meant that there are no new shows, films, movies, or series coming to Netflix this weekend, so nothing to recommend on Sunday either.

And that's it for this week's list of new shows, films, series, and movies coming out on Netflix this weekend of August 18-20, 2023. For a clearer picture of what's coming out this month of August 2023, check out our article on that. For everything else about entertainment, show business, and the streaming platforms we love, stick with ClutchPoints Entertainment.