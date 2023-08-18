Howdy, welcome back to our weekly Netflix list. Here are all of the new shows, films, movies, and series you should watch coming to Netflix this weekend of August 18-20, 2023.

New to Netflix this Weekend (August 18-20, 2023)

August 18
10 Days of a Bad Man
Carancho (2010)
Crane World
White Elephant (2012)
Guns & Gulaabs: Season 1
Love, Sex and 30 Candles
Mask Girl – Live-action adaptation of the popular Korean webtoon about a live-streamer popular for late-night risque live-streams while wearing a mask.

The Monkey King– The old Chinese tale of the Monkey King and the journey to the west arrives on Netflix this August.

August 19 – Unfortunately, we don't have anything to recommend on Saturday because there are no new shows coming to Netflix this weekend.

August 20 – And we meant that there are no new shows, films, movies, or series coming to Netflix this weekend, so nothing to recommend on Sunday either.

