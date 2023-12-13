Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' began its fifth season in September and concluded on October. Netflix released the fate of the show for a renewal.

Netflix's popular dating show Love Is Blind has been renewed for not one season but two! Fans also don't have to wait long for the premiere of the sixth season, as it will premiere on Valentine's Day (February 14, 2024). The reality dating show will be hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey as were the previous five seasons.

Love Is Blind season six will be taking singles from Charlotte, North Carolina. The seventh season city has not yet been announced.

As for season five, there were many twists and turns, with ultimately only one couple making it down the aisle: Milton Johnson and Lydia Velez Gonzalez. The two confirmed at the season five reunion that they are still together and happily married. However, they are living apart for the time being as Johnson took a job in California. The couple was based in Houston, where Gonzalez still lives.

Vanessa Lachey Seemingly Gets Called Out By Former Love Is Blind Candidate Cameron Hamilton

Season one alum Cameron Hamilton seemingly blasted Vanessa Lachey over her controversial baby comments at the finale.

“As a community, can we agree that it's always inappropriate to ask couples when they're gonna have a baby?” he asked in his post. “Because you don't know what couples are going through at the end of the day. They may not be ready to have kids. They may be having difficulties conceiving. They may have other things going on in their lives that make it difficult to have a baby.”

“So you really have no idea what's going on in a couple's life,” he continued. “A lot of couples go through a lot of turmoil and suffering, and they don't show that to the surface.”

Cameron added, “This is not just for Lauren and I. This is for couples everywhere. It's inappropriate to ask them when they're gonna have a baby, so just be happy for couples and appreciate them for who they are, and that's it, y'all. … Hope you agree.”

Lachey did not respond to Hamilton's comments. However, Love Is Blind season four stars Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski and Zack Goytowski are expecting their first baby together.