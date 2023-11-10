Netflix recently released the teaser trailer of the much-awaited live-action series Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Originally a Nickelodeon animated series, Netflix ordered a live-action adaptation in 2018. The streaming platform released the first images last week.

In the video, an old man's voice over begins, “Time. Time is a funny thing.” The next scene shows what is presumably the Fire Nation's attack on a village.

Then it shifts over Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Ousley) on an icy landscape. It pans over to a fortress built on the side of a mountain.

And as the voice says, “It all gets mixed up,” we see Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) walking apprehensively in the middle of guards saluting. We also see General Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung) giving a small nod of approval.

Surrounded by flames, the Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim) stands alone in the tower. Zuko's older sister, Princess Azula (Elizabeth Yu), smiles in full make-up.

We then see a quick glimpse of Aang (Gordon Cormier) in flight which switches to him fighting someone, his iconic head tattoo in full view. We also see him on his knees in a fire-torn village. Echoing Aang, but in a completely different context, Zuko is also on his knees as someone douses him with fire.

And one of the most exciting moments in the trailer: the trio of Aang, Katara and Sokka on Appa's back flying up into the sky, with Momo joining them.

But arguably the most chill-inducing images are the symbols of the four elements: water, earth, fire and air. The only thing that could top that would be if they did the Avatar animated version's intro.

Who knows? Maybe we'll see a version of it in the live-action series.

Avatar: The Last Airbender will premiere on Netflix on Feb. 22, 2024.