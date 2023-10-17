Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series is coming to Netflix, and the streamer released a glimpse of what's to come.

The Water Tribe, Earth Kingdom, Fire Nation, and Air Nomads are the four nations that are the focal points of the new series, according to Tudum by Netflix.

“Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action, I feel like is going to bring everything you know and love about the original series back to life,” Gordon Cormier said at Tudum: A global Fan Event back in June, who stars as the show's hero.

“And hopefully [it will] just bring a bunch of new fans who have never heard [of] the show before into this universe, and to me that's pretty exiting. I'm a fan of the show personally, and I'm just excited for this as you guys are,” Cormier continued.

Avatar: The Last Airbender deubt

The premiere of the series will be in 2024, according to Netflix. As for what to expect, the streaming platform released some details.

“The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope.”

The premise continues: “But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang, a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar.”

Along with their website, Netflix released some photos of the exciting new series on their X account.

Meet Aang, Katara, Sokka and Zuko in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, coming 2024. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/b7TKxo9pKC — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023

Fans, get ready. There's more to the story; this is just a sample of Avatar: The Last Airbender.