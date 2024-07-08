The Netherlands will battle England in the European Cup semifinals on Wednesday in Germany. We're here to share our Euro odds series, make a Netherlands-England prediction, and pick it while showing you how to watch.

The Netherlands defeated Turkey 2-1 to advance to the semifinals. Initially, things looked bad for the Dutch as Samet Akaydin led the way with a brilliant header on a nice play from Arda Guler to make it 1-0 Turkey. Things changed in the 70th minute when Stefan De Vrij leveled the score with a header on a pass from Memphis Depay to even the score. The winning tally came on a horrifying own goal by Turkey. Then, the score remained the same as the Dutch held on.

England defeated Switzerland 1 (5)-1 (3) to advance to the semifinals. At first, the Swiss sliced up the British first as Breel Embolo hit the target to make it 1-0 in the 75th minute. But the Brits returned the favor in the 80th minute as Bukayo Saka evened the score after a pass from Declan Rice. Consequently, we would need extra time and penalty kicks.

Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Ivan Toney, and Saka all scored in the penalty kicks. Then, Trent Alexander finished sending the Brits to the next round with a game-winning conversion.

The countries have played 22 times in history. England has won six times, but the Netherlands has won seven times. Additionally, the teams have played to nine draws.

2024 Euros Odds: Netherlands-England Odds

Wagers below cover Extra Time/Penalties if required

Netherlands to Qualify: +112

England to Qualify: -138

Wagers below are graded on the result after 90 minutes plus stoppage time

Netherlands 3-Way Moneyline: +220

England 3-Way Moneyline: +155

Draw: +190

Over 2.5 goals: +156

Under 2.5 goals: -194

How to Watch Netherlands vs. England

Time: 3 PM ET/Noon PT

TV: FOX Sports

Why The Netherlands Will Win

Cody Gakpo did not factor into the scoring. Instead, he fired 27 passes to get the ball moving. Memphis was a solid distributor, with an assist and 28 passes. Xavi Simons finished with 41 passes.

The midfielders were efficient all around. Significantly, Jerdy Schouten finished with 63 passes, while Tijani Reijinders had 46. The Netherlands had nine shots. They also had an 89-percent passing success rate and a 56-percent possession rate.

The defense was not efficient but rather luckier. Moreover, they had a 44-percent tackle success rate. Virgil Van Dijk finished with 41 tackles, 11 clears, and seven interceptions. Meanwhile, De Vrij was a star on offense and defense. De Vrij had one goal, seven tackles, nine clears, and six interceptions. Also, Denzel Dumfries had 10 tackles and two interceptions. Nathan Ake finished with five tackles, two clears, and one interception. Overall, the defenders did enough to help goalkeeper Bart Verbuggen, who had three saves and conceded one goal.

The Netherlands will win this match if they can maintain possession and keep the ball out of the hands of the Brits. Ultimately, they need to do a better job of tackling as well.

Why England Will Win

Saka was the hero for the Brits, finishing with one goal on two shots, with one hitting the target. Likewise, he had 59 passes. Harry Kane finished with two shots and seven passes.

Rice had an assist, two assists, and 93 passes. Meanwhile, Bellingham had two shots, with one hitting the target and 70 passes. Phil Foden also finished with 70 passes. Overall, England finished with 12 shots, including three hitting the target. The Brits also finished with a 90-percent success rate and a 64-percent possession rate.

The defense was as solid as Stonehenge. First, they had a 53-percent tackle rate. John Stones had three tackles and three clears. Meanwhile, Kyle Walker had nine tackles, four clears, and seven interceptions. Kieran Trippier had nine tackles. Likewise, Ezri Konsa finished with seven tackles, six clears, and one interception. These defenders did everything they could to help goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who finished with three saves while conceding one goal.

England will win this match if Kane and Saka can establish their dominance on the pitch, controlling the ball and setting up crisp passes. Then, the defenders need to remain rock solid and protect the castle in front of Pickford to give him an easier chance of making good plays.

Final Netherlands-England Prediction & Pick

England was one of the popular picks to win the Euro Cup when this tournament began. Therefore, seeing them here in the final four is not surprising. But not many people could see the Netherlands making it this far. Amazingly, it is their first appearance in the semifinals since 2004. There is a feeling that we have not seen the best performances from the Brits yet.

Consequently, they came dangerously close to losing in this one. But they persevered. We could see it again, with Kane and Saka using their skills to lead the Brits forward.

Final Netherlands-England Prediction & Pick: England to Qualify: -138