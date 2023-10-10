The Brooklyn Nets opened the 2023-24 preseason with a 129-126 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers Monday in Las Vegas. Nearly every player on Brooklyn's training camp roster saw extended playing time in the defeat.

With that, we outline three key takeaways from the team's first game action of the season:

3. Nets experience growing pains in new pick-and-roll coverage

Head coach Jacque Vaughn made it clear that the Nets would mix up their pick-and-roll coverages this season. After deploying a switch-everything scheme for most of 2022-23, Brooklyn has been implementing more drop coverage in training camp, a change aimed at improving their 28th-ranked defensive rebounding.

The Nets experienced growing pains early on against Los Angeles as their guards struggled to navigate high ball screens, frequently working under and surrendering open threes. Brooklyn allowed the Lakers to drain 12 first-half triples on their way to 75 points. D'Angelo Russell went 4-0f-5 from deep in the half, several of which were stop-and-pops in the pick-and-roll, in addition to finding rolling big men on pocket passes for layups.

More of these struggles should be expected as Brooklyn adjusts to the new scheme. The Nets will still utilize their length and versatility by switching screens this season. However, the drop coverage will remain an important tool as they attempt to improve their defensive rebounding and rim protection.

2. Cam Thomas shines after receiving starting nod

A wise man once said basketball is about putting the ball in the basket. Cam Thomas continues to understand that assignment.

After entering training camp as a question mark following his benching late last season, Thomas received a surprise start Monday in place of the injured Cam Johnson. The 21-year-old didn't disappoint, leading all scorers with 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 from three. Thomas dropped 17 points in the third quarter, including a stretch in which he drained three triples on three consecutive possessions.

Vaughn has continuously emphasized that Brooklyn wants to see Thomas improve as a defender and playmaker. The 2021 first-round pick looked engaged in both areas Monday, playing within the flow of the offense with the starting unit and remaining active on the defensive end.

Thomas receiving the starting nod is an encouraging sign after he was on the outside looking in late in 2022-23. The LSU product's high-level shot creation will be a valuable asset for a Nets team searching for three-level scoring. So long as he commits to improving as a playmaker and defender, Thomas could be a year-three breakout candidate in an expanded role with Brooklyn in 2023-24.

1. Ben Simmons aggressive in long-awaited return

Ben Simmons' improved explosiveness amid his newfound bill of health has been the talk of the Nets early in training camp. The three-time All-Star justified the hype early on in Vegas, displaying the downhill aggressiveness he so often lacked last year while returning from offseason back surgery.

On his second touch of the game, Simmons attacked LeBron James and finished an easy layup. He later turned in another impressive drive, curling off a DHO and initiating contact for a lay-in plus the foul.

Ben Simmons takes it right at LeBron James and lays it in on his second touch of the game. pic.twitter.com/UcDGHAomE5 — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) October 10, 2023

Ben Simmons comes downhill full speed off a DHO, initiates the contact, and lays it in plus the foul. Plenty of encouraging signs tonight. pic.twitter.com/tJIF8zBUZC — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) October 10, 2023

The Aussie said several times this offseason that he was playing at points when he “probably shouldn't have been” last season. After a summer rehabbing in Miami, the former number-one pick looked far more fluid running the floor and exploding to the rim Monday than in 2022-23. Simmons threw down one of the most explosive dunks of his Nets tenure on a breakaway in the second quarter.

Ben Simmons’ explosiveness has been the talk of Nets training camp thus far. Simmons got up higher on this dunk than I saw at any point last season. That back appears to be improved, as Ben has told us this summer. pic.twitter.com/qU9zqCXUtf — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) October 10, 2023

Simmons finished with 10 points and three assists on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from the free-throw line, an area Brooklyn will be looking for significant improvement this season.

The second-year Net will need to prove he can remain on the floor for an extended period before Brooklyn can get too excited about his outlook. However, Simmons' improved explosiveness and aggressiveness in his first game action since February is exactly what the Nets wanted to see during this preseason opener.