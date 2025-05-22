Brooklyn Nets' D'Angelo Russell has been a constant force in the NBA for the last nine seasons and with year 10 coming up for the veteran point guard, he'll reach another milestone for the first time in his career. In conjunction with his sponsors over at Way of Wade and Li-Ning, D'Angelo Russell recently released his first signature sneaker, the DLO1.

Li-Ning is a leading athletic footwear and sportswear brand based out of China, most known for bursting onto the scene with their signing of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade in 2012. In 2018, Li-Ning signed Wade to a lifetime deal and eventually gave him is own subsidiary brand, Way of Wade.

Way of Wade has since released countless models inspired by Dwyane Wade and cater to a massive market overseas. D'Angelo Russell inked a deal with Li-Ning and Way of Wade back in 2019 and the time is finally here to write his own story with his inaugural signature model.

D'Angelo Russell's Way of Wade DLO1

Li-Ning Way of Wade DLO1 “Canvas”

The Way of Wade DLO1 is a high-performance, low-top basketball silhouette made to perfectly fit the smooth game of Russell on the court. The shoes offer a great court feel and agility with their full-length BOOM cushioned midsole and foam heel. The shoes also feature a butterfly TPU plate through the midsole and upper for maximum stability as these shoes will perform well on outdoor courts as well.

The DLO1 is now available in two colorways – “Canvas” and “Energy Drink” at retailers like KICKS CREW for a retail tag of $119. The “Canvas” colorway features multi-color paint splatters over a white base, hinting at Russell's personal and artistic style with the basketball. The “Energy Drink” colorway features a more traditional Team Red/Navy ensemble, reminiscent of the jolt Russell can give his team when stepping into the game.

What do you think of the newest signature shoe from D'Angelo Russell?