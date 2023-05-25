Brooklyn Nets beat reporter for ClutchPoints. Graduate of Lehigh University and the Newhouse School of Communications at Syracuse University. Lehigh Football and Syracuse Football alum. Keeping you up to date on everything Nets. Follow on Twitter below.

Among the most crucial decisions of the Brooklyn Nets’ offseason centers on Cam Johnson’s restricted free agency.

After joining Brooklyn with Mikal Bridges at the trade deadline in a package for Kevin Durant, Johnson averaged 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 steals on 47.5 percent shooting in 29 games with the Nets. The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter is now expected to garner interest from multiple teams on a deal that could reach $90 million over four years.

Bridges, Johnson’s teammate dating back to his first season in Phoenix, issued a direct message to Brooklyn ahead of free agency.

“Pay him!” Bridges commented on the Nets’ post recapping Johnson’s season.

Mikal Bridges with a message to the Nets ahead of Cam Johnson’s free agency. pic.twitter.com/h9AmWLvrqv — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) May 25, 2023

The duo’s friendship dates back to Johnson’s rookie year. Phoenix selected Bridges (10th overall) and Johnson (11th overall) in back-to-back drafts in 2018 and 2019. After the Suns selected Johnson, he joined Bridges in Las Vegas for the summer to work out. A close friendship was quickly fostered.

“From that point on, basically everything we did, we kind of did together,” Johnson said. “We worked out together, we chilled off the court together, we ate, watched film, whatever it may be.”

Bridges and Johnson were so inseparable that Deandre Ayton assigned them a nickname: The Twins. The name stuck as the duo quickly became a fan favorite in Phoenix. After Brooklyn acquired both players for Durant, Bridges was candid about Johnson joining him in the deal.

“At least I got my twin with me,” he said. “That’s how it goes.”

Bridges and Johnson now face the prospect of being separated for the first time in their careers. Re-signing Johnson would push Brooklyn into the luxury tax for the fourth straight season. Teams with a payroll exceeding the tax line three times in four years are subject to the repeater tax, meaning they are taxed $2.50 per every dollar of salary over the tax line. That figure increases to $2.75, $3.50, and $4.25 for every additional $5 million.

If the Nets hope to avoid that fate, they would have to dump another player to a team with a trade exception or cap space without taking back salary. While general manager Sean Marks said the Nets “aren’t gonna pay tax just for the sake of paying tax,” he did call retaining Johnson “a big priority” this summer.

“Cam knows how we feel,” he said. “We hope that Cam will be back. He’s a big priority for us. There’s no question.”

Johnson said he has things to figure out regarding his future but did speak glowingly about the Nets organization. He also said that remaining teammates with Bridges will play a factor in his decision-making.

“Yeah, I’d say so. That’s my twin. I haven’t played an NBA game without him,” Johnson said of Bridges. “That’s the guy that I came into the league alongside and somebody that I’ve grown close to. I value those people in my life. One of the things I’ve appreciated about playing with him the most is that he’s one of the most dependable teammates I’ve ever had.

“So the continued opportunity to play with him is going to be very important.”

Cam Johnson on his contract decision this summer: “I’ve talked to the people here a little bit in terms of how the season went and what the future could look like. The people in this organization I believe are very high-quality people… That is not lost upon me. I take that… pic.twitter.com/xD2m8Un7qF — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) April 23, 2023

While remaining alongside Bridges in Brooklyn is a factor, Johnson turned down a four-year extension from Phoenix worth between $66 and $72 million early this season, according to HoopsHype. After winning a gamble on himself, it appears unlikely he would leave significant money on the table to stay with the Nets.

The Houston Rockets are among the teams expected to pursue Johnson, per the Athletic. The Nets are no strangers to the restricted free-agent game. Marks signed Allen Crabbe to a four-year, $75 million offer sheet in 2016, which was matched by the Portland Trail Blazers. He then inked Tyler Johnson to a four-year, $50 million offer sheet, which the Miami Heat also matched.

Brooklyn has the same right to match any offer made to Johnson this offseason. It’s no secret that they better if they hope to keep Bridges, their top player, happy.