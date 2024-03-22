You'd be hard-pressed to find an NBA team with a more confusing direction than the Brooklyn Nets. After trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last season, the team has held on to its high-priced veterans through the offseason and the 2024 deadline. Armed with seven tradable first-round picks and potentially over $40 million in cap space in 2025, they've done so with an eye on a leap toward contention in the near future.
However, that plan was contingent on the Nets remaining competitive in the meantime. They've been anything but in 2023-24. Brooklyn has posted a 13-34 record over the last three months, the fifth-worst in the NBA, tied with the lowly Portland Trail Blazers and a half-game ahead of the San Antonio Spurs.
Sitting four and a half games back of the Atlanta Hawks for 10th place in the Eastern Conference, many wondered when the Nets would shift their attention from a meaningless play-in berth toward developing youth. Brooklyn took its first step in that direction on Thursday, getting an extended look at rookie first-round pick Noah Clowney during a 115-108 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
As has been the case during his limited opportunities this season, the 19-year-old made the most of his playing time.. Facing Milwaukee's frontcourt of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis, Clowney tallied five points and four rebounds, finishing a plus-10 in fourteen minutes.
“I just wanted to see him. He's been playing his butt off in Long Island and I just wanted to play him and see him in a game like this,” interim head coach Kevin Ollie said. “I thought he did a hell of a job out there to be young and getting thrown in the fire like that. I thought he was calm; I thought he had our defense and offense down. And I love him being able to shoot that three, and I want him to shoot more with confidence.”
A battle of two young centers in Brooklyn
Clowney's development in Long Island has been a silver lining during an otherwise disheartening season. The 21st overall pick has been among the G League's top centers, averaging 17.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 blocks on 50.0 percent shooting.
Really like some of what I’ve seen from Noah Clowney’s G-League film 🧵
First, looks very fluid finishing in the pick and roll. Has good hands to catch passes in traffic and a soft touch around the rim. pic.twitter.com/H4fu3gURJC
— Erik Slater (@erikslater_) January 9, 2024
He's also flashed his floor-spacing potential, which attracted the Nets during the draft process, shooting 34.0 percent from three on 3.0 attempts per game with Long Island. Clowney showed off his smooth stroke during his call-up on Thursday.
Noah Clowney's stroke looking smooth on the corner three. pic.twitter.com/eVxTnQz3Pd
— Erik Slater (@erikslater_) March 22, 2024
Unfortunately for Brooklyn, Clowney's minutes came at the expense of Day'Ron Sharpe. The breakout third-year center, averaging a career-high 7.2 points while ranking second in the NBA in rebounding percentage, logged a DNP-CD vs. Milwaukee. Sharpe's benching came after he grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds during Tuesday's loss vs. New Orleans.
Ollie said he informed Sharpe that his minutes would go to Clowney before the matchup.
“It's just about sacrifice, and that was the conversation,” he said of the decision postgame. “I told him beforehand what I was gonna do. Day'Ron's probably not happy with it, I wouldn't be happy with it, but I understand this is a team game, and we have to be a team. I wanted to see Noah tonight and that's what I went with… It's just a decision that you make as a coach.”
With the Nets expected to make a strong push to re-sign Nic Claxton this summer, Clowney and Sharpe's development could make Brooklyn's backup center position an interesting conversation next season.
Jalen Wilson continues productive rookie campaign
Clowney wasn't the only rookie to turn in a productive performance on Thursday. With Dorian Finney-Smith sidelined, Jalen Wilson posted four points, five rebounds and two assists, finishing a team-best plus-11 in 11 minutes. The 51st pick has impressed in limited minutes this season, flashing his high motor as a defender and rebounder while spacing the floor offensively.
Brooklyn rewarded him late in the season, converting his two-way contract to a three-year, standard deal.
Jalen Wilson strips Kyrie Irving leading to a transition three before forcing a Luka Doncic miss and burying a three on the other end.
The kid is an NBA player. https://t.co/EGpedjS9Ci pic.twitter.com/9NQUKwfqQ3
— Erik Slater (@erikslater_) February 7, 2024
It took until 12 games left in the season, but the Nets may finally be in “see what we have” mode. Clowney and Wilson should be the primary beneficiaries the rest of the way.