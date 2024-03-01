The Brooklyn Nets filled their final roster spot Friday, converting two-way forward Jalen Wilson to a three-year, standard contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The deal is guaranteed for the rest of this season, partially guaranteed for 2024-25, and includes a team option in 2025-26, league sources told HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.
Brooklyn selected Wilson, a four-year college player at Kansas and the unanimous 2023 Big-12 Player of the Year, with the 51st pick in the 2023 NBA draft. The 6-foot-6 forward has impressed in limited action as a three-and-D option off the bench.
After shooting 31.6 percent from three in college, Wilson has shown dramatic improvement at the pro level, shooting 43.3 percent from distance on 1.4 attempts per game with Brooklyn and 37.4 percent on 4.1 attempts per game in the G-League. The 23-year-old has made an immediate impact as an NBA role player using his cutting, defense, and rebounding.
Meanwhile, he's led the Long Island Nets in scoring, averaging 19.0 points on 47 percent shooting over 22 G-League appearances. Wilson was a crafty scorer his senior season at Kansas, averaging 20.1 points per game.
Brooklyn's decision to trade veteran wing Royce O'Neale to the Phoenix Suns at the deadline vaulted Wilson up the depth chart. While the rookie didn't crack interim head coach Kevin Ollie's initial rotation out of the All-Star break, he's averaged 24.0 minutes over the team's last two games with Cam Thomas and Ben Simmons sidelined.
After elevating Wilson, the Nets have one open two-way spot alongside Keon Johnson and Jaylen Martin. Brooklyn will have until March 4 to fill it.