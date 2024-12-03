There weren't many positives for the Brooklyn Nets during Monday's 128-102 loss to the Chicago Bulls. However, the team's lone bright spot in the season-worst defeat could loom large down the line.

With the Nets down five rotation pieces, Dariq Whitehead saw his first extended action of 2024-25. The 2023 first-round pick scored a team-high 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting from three, becoming the youngest player in franchise history (20 years, 123 days) to make six threes in a game.

In addition to his shooting, Whitehead made several athletic plays defensively, finishing with a block and two steals.

“I think it was just about coming in and doing the small things, whether that was rebounding early or taking on the best defensive assignment. I knew the offensive part would come to me once I did the small things that coach wanted,” he said postgame. “I feel like it's just staying ready. Being ready, attacking the be great [practices] we've been having and making sure when my name was called that I was able to go in there and give something to the team.”

Whitehead was highly touted coming out of high school as the nation's No. 2 player in the Class of 2022. However, injuries derailed his freshman season at Duke, and he's faced an uphill battle to reach full strength after the Nets selected him No. 22 overall in 2023.

Dariq Whitehead turns in breakout performance during Nets loss

Whitehead made seven pro appearances (two NBA, five G-League) as a rookie before a shin injury forced him to undergo season-ending surgery, his third lower leg operation in two years.

He returned for Summer League but struggled mightily, shooting 6-of-41 (14.6 percent) from the field and 2-of-24 (8.3 percent) from three while looking overmatched physically.

However, after an extended rehab period, the 6-foot-6 wing has shown promise in the G-League early this season. He's averaged 13.0 points while shooting 34.6 percent from three on 7.3 attempts per game.

The New Jersey native said a recent 26-point performance in Long Island added to his confidence leading up to his NBA call-up.

“It was a huge part [of this]. It brought back confidence that I've been missing for two years, dealing with the injuries and stuff. Just not believing in myself,” he said. “Obviously, knowing the talent and stuff was there, but not doing anything the past two years. So I feel like that was a huge step for me in attacking and just getting ready for tonight… My name was called and I was able to go in there and contribute.”

Whitehead and fellow 2023 first-round pick Noah Clowney are the youngest players on the Nets' roster as the team enters a rebuild. With general manager Sean Marks expected to field trade offers for veterans before the deadline, both could see their roles expand as the season progresses.

“Dariq was great,” head coach Jordi Fernandez said after Monday's loss. “I asked him to be ready to shoot and to play like he knows what we're about and what we're trying to do. Just don't overthink it and do it. And he did an amazing job tonight… The reality is he put the work in. The coaches that he works with, the medical and performance [teams]. He got healthy… I'm happy for him. Happy he got minutes, happy for the way he played.”