The Brooklyn Nets are embracing a youth movement after trading Mikal Bridges and entering a rebuild. During the last two weeks, several Nets prospects took the floor at the 2024 NBA Summer League.

With that, we offer three key takeaways from Brooklyn's five games in Las Vegas.

Dariq Whitehead's comeback will take time

Whitehead's return to the floor was a much-anticipated storyline for the rebuilding Nets entering the offseason. The former No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2022 appeared in two games during his rookie season before undergoing season-ending surgery on his left shin. The procedure came after Whitehead had undergone two surgeries on his left foot the year prior.

Despite his health struggles, the Nets still have high hopes for the New Jersey native after selecting him 22nd in the 2023 draft. However, it was clear in Las Vegas that the shooting guard/small forward has a long way to go before he'll be contributing at the NBA level.

Whitehead struggled mightily in his first game action since surgery, averaging 5.0 points and 1.0 assists on 6-of-41 shooting from the field (14.6 percent) over four appearances. He looked like a shell of his old self athletically, struggling to beat defenders off the dribble or elevate around the rim. His outside shot looked rusty, as he converted just two of his 24 three-point attempts (8.3 percent).

It's been two years since Whitehead was last fully healthy. Following his struggles at Summer League, he took to Twitter to remind Nets fans.

“[I've] been injured for about two years and y'all expect it to come back in a week. [I'm] glad I was able to get through four games this week,” he said.

He also responded to a comment about his lack of explosiveness in Las Vegas.

“[I] haven't even started working on that side of things yet… It'll come,” he said.

Whitehead will spend the rest of the summer working with Brooklyn's training staff ahead of his sophomore season. However, he may need a longer period to regain his athleticism before competing against the NBA-level competition. While his Summer League performance casts serious doubt on whether he can contribute for the Nets in 2024-25, Whitehead told ClutchPoints he accomplished a goal in Las Vegas.

“I haven't played. I've just gotta be grateful to be out there. I'm just happy to be running up and down the court,” he said. “Last year, I was here in a boot and stuck in crutches. So just being able to be out there with the guys and not watching them is a huge blessing for me. I just gotta look at it as always being positive because it can be taken away from you at any given moment.”

“I don't wanna hang my head on making and missing shots right now because I wanna make sure I work through things. I know once I get going and fully get my legs back under me, I'm gonna make shots; that's what I do.”

Keon Johnson earns an NBA opportunity

For Keon Johnson, Brooklyn's decision to reset its timeline and enter a rebuild presented an opportunity. After signing a two-way contract with the Nets last season, the 2021 first-round pick out of Tennessee flashed his potential in the G-League. With the team shifting its focus toward developing young prospects, the 22-year-old was fighting for an expanded role entering the Summer League.

Johnson took a significant step in that direction in Las Vegas. The shooting guard was one of the Nets' top players, averaging 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals on 45/25/81 shooting splits. He flashed his defensive capabilities using his superb athleticism while improving as a decision-maker with the ball in his hands.

Following his Las Vegas performance, the Nets signed Johnson to a two-year, standard contract. The deal is partially guaranteed in the first year with a team option in the second, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Johnson should have an opportunity to carve out a reserve role in Brooklyn's backcourt this season.

Noah Clowney and Jalen Wilson are poised to build upon NBA roles

Noah Clowney and Jalen Wilson were two of Brooklyn's top bright spots during a disheartening 2023-24 campaign. After spending most of his rookie season in the G-League, Clowney impressed during extended NBA action late in the year. The 21st overall pick out of Alabama turned heads with his two-way play over the Nets' last six games, averaging 13.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.2 blocks on 61/47/72 shooting splits.

Clowney was one of the most versatile big men at this year's Summer League, averaging 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals on 50.0 percent shooting. He continued to flash his two-way capabilities, averaging 1.6 blocks while shooting 39.3 percent from three on 5.6 attempts per game.

Wilson, the 51st pick in the 2023 draft, was an even bigger story in Las Vegas. He was named Summer League MVP after averaging 21.8 points and 4.6 rebounds on 47.3 percent shooting.

The former Big-12 Player of the Year ranked fourth in scoring among all players to play more than one game. He did the majority of his damage from beyond the arc, leading all players in Las Vegas with 22 total three-pointers made. Wilson ranked third in three-point percentage (55.0) among 110 players to attempt over four per game.

The 23-year-old's clutch play likely put him over the top in the MVP conversation. He led three fourth-quarter comebacks for Brooklyn, including a game-winning shot in overtime vs. the Orlando Magic and a game-tying three in the final seconds vs. the Indiana Pacers.

Clowney should start for the Nets at power forward alongside Nic Claxton this season. Wilson could also be in the conversation for a starting spot if general manager Sean Marks moves on from veteran wings Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Johnson.

Brooklyn has placed a clear emphasis on youth this summer, with Marks re-signing Claxton (25), Keon Johnson (22) and Trendon Watford (24). The GM also traded for forward Ziaire Williams (22) from the Memphis Grizzlies. With former first-round picks Cam Thomas (23) and Day'Ron Sharpe (23) under contract alongside Clowney (20), Wilson (23) and Whitehead (19), the Nets have nine players age 25 or younger who will be in the mix for rotation spots in 2024-25.