The Brooklyn Nets will battle the Chicago Bulls on Monday Night. It will be an Eastern Conference clash at the United Center as we share our NBA odds series and make a Nets-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Bulls lead the head-to-head series 99-88. Recently, the Nets beat the Bulls 120-112 on November 1, 2024, at the Barclays Center. The win gave the Nets four in a row against the Bulls. Furthermore, they are 6-4 in the past 10 games against the Bulls.

Here are the Nets-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Bulls Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +6 (-110)

Moneyline: +198

Chicago Bulls: -6 (-110)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nets vs. Bulls

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: YES Network and Chicago Sportsnet

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nets have not been at full strength all season as Nic Claxton recovers from a back injury, and Cam Thomas is out for three weeks with a left hamstring sprain. Despite the two injuries, the Nets have still found ways to score.

The Nets are 17th in points. Likewise, they are 11th in field-goal shooting percentage, including second from the triples. Shooting and converting free throws have been excellent for the Nets, as they are the second-best free-throw shooting team in the association. However, if one part of the team is sorely missing Claxton, it's their ability to win the board battle. The Nets are last in the league in rebounds. Even worse, they are just 29th in blocked shots, showcasing how much they miss their big man on the defensive rim. This means they need other players to step in.

Dorian Finney-Smith might not play, either, because of an ankle injury. Therefore, the Nets will likely rely on Cameron Johnson to be the big man. Dennis Schroeder will be back and ready to pick up the load. But will it be enough to handle the pressure when they need to take down the Bulls?

The Nets will cover the spread if they can convert their shooting chances and take an early lead. Then, they must be able to sustain it and play tight defense on the Bulls to prevent this game from getting into close territory.

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

Things have been tough this season, but the Bulls have changed their practice routine for home games. Hopefully, they believe it will change their luck as they are just 2-7 at home. If there is one thing that they have not had issues with, it's their ability to put the ball into the bucket.

The Bulls rank fourth in points. Furthermore, they are 10th in field-goal shooting percentage, including sixth from the triples. The home crowd has helped them at the charity stripe, as they are eighth in free-throw shooting percentage. Additionally, winning the board battle has been solid, as the Bulls are 13th in rebounds. Despite being fifth in assists, the Bulls are also 20th in turnovers, showcasing their high-risk/high-reward style when distributing the basketball. Defending the rim has been a struggle as the Bulls rank 23rd in blocked shots.

Zach LaVine continues to be the best player on the Bulls. Amazingly, in the game against the Boston Celtics, LaVine set a franchise record, surpassing Kirk Hinrich to become the franchise leader in three-point conversions. While he was unable to help lead the Bulls to victory, his efforts were remarkable, as they gave Chicago the best chance to win.

Nikola Vucevic also scored a season-high 32 points against the Celtics. This helped raise his stats, as he now averages 20.9 points and 10 rebounds per game while shooting 57.7 percent from the floor. Coby White returned from his injury and is averaging 18.3 points per game. Likewise, the Bulls have two other scoring options with Josh Giddey and Ayo Dosunmu.

The Bulls will cover the spread if they can continue to shoot the basketball well and hit their shots from all over the floor. Then, they must defend well and force the Nets on their heels.

Final Nets-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Nets are 13-7-1 against the spread, while the Bulls are 10-11 against the odds. Moreover, the Nets are 9-2-1 against the spread on the road, while the Bulls are 4-5 against the odds at home. The Nets are 6-7-1 against the spread against the Eastern Conference, while the Bulls are 9-4 against the odds when facing the East.

The Nets have some injury issues, and that may affect how they come out today. Additionally, it won't help that they will be playing on back-to-back nights. The Bulls will take advantage and cover the spread at home.

Final Nets-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls: -6 (-110)