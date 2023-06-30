The Brooklyn Nets are trading Joe Harris and a pair of second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Detroit will receive a 2027 second-round pick via the Dallas Mavericks and a 2029 second-round pick via the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Pistons were viewed as Brooklyn's most significant threat to sign Cam Johnson in restricted free agency. Their decision to absorb Harris' $20 million expiring salary eliminates them from the Johnson sweepstakes while offering Brooklyn immense flexibility moving forward. The Nets can now re-sign Johnson while staying under the luxury tax, opening up the full $12.4 million mid-level exception to use in free agency. The deal also opens a $19.9 million traded player exception.

Brooklyn now has $131.5 million in committed salaries. With the luxury tax set at $165 million, the Nets have over $33 million to re-sign Cam Johnson and acquire other players via trade or free agency.

Harris, Brooklyn's longest-tenured player, spent the last seven seasons with the team. During that time, he emerged as one of the league's top shooters, converting 42 percent or more of his triples in each of the last six seasons. However, he struggled to regain his form last season after a pair of ankle surgeries sidelined him for the majority of 2021-22.

As free agency approaches, Brooklyn will continue to be active in the trade market. General manager Sean Marks has been fielding calls for Royce O'Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith, reportedly seeking a first-round pick for O'Neale and a pick and a player for Finney Smith. Patty Mills' $6.8 million expiring salary could also be used in a cost-shedding move to offer the Nets further flexibility in the trade/free agent market.

Trade Grade: A