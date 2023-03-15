The NBA season is up and running, but all eyes will now be on the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Organizations will have a final chance to watch and analyze the top prospects in the upcoming class and take some final notes before the 2023 NBA Draft. Teams such as the Brooklyn Nets should have active offseasons, so their picks gain even more importance.

Brooklyn is coming off a very busy few months. Due to some trade requests, the team dealt away both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in February despite having one of the best records in the league.

So far, the Nets are 39-30 and have the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. As of now, they would have the last spot in the playoffs without the need for the Play-in Tournament.

Based on the current standings, the Nets would have the No. 22 pick in the draft. Additionally, they would also have No. 21 from the Phoenix Suns, which they acquired in the Durant trade. This means that Brooklyn could add not one but two important prospects in 2023, which should be very helpful as it transitions out of the Irving-Durant-James Harden era.

With that being said, here are the best NBA Draft prospects for the Brooklyn Nets to watch in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

3. Jalen Hood-Schifino, G – Indiana

After trading away Irving, the Nets only have Spencer Dinwiddie and Ben Simmons among point guards under contract beyond this season. Dinwiddie has a partially guaranteed deal in 2023-24 and while Simmons has two years left on his contract, he has been dealing with injuries throughout most of his career.

Because of that, Brooklyn might go with a point guard with one of its first-round picks. One player who should be available within the Nets’ range is Jalen Hood-Schifino out of Indiana.

This season, he is averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists plus 0.8 steals a night. He is shooting 42.2% from the field, 34.7% from the 3-point line and 77.6% from the charity stripe.

For his performances, Hood-Schifino earned Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors and won Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Most importantly, he was named to the all-conference second team.

Since he can play both guard positions, he could earn some significant playing time as a rookie. Also, he could be a crucial part of the rebuilding phase alongside Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges.

The No. 4 Hoosiers will open their March Madness against No. 13 Kent State on Friday. With Hood-Schifino, Indiana will try to win its first national title since 1987.

2. Kris Murray, PF – Iowa

Another player who could be an option for the Nets is Kris Murray out of Iowa. The twin brother of Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray, the power forward should be joining his former college teammate in the NBA next season.

Murray is putting up 20.4 points, 7.9 boards and 2.0 assists this season with the Hawkeyes. He is also recording 1.2 blocks and a steal per contest. He is making 48.4% of his field goals, 33.9% of his 3-pointers and 73.7% of his free throws.

Despite Iowa going just 19-13, Murray helped the team make it to the 2023 NCAA Tournament. He would end up receiving a First-Team All-Big Ten nod and was also named a Third Team All-American by The Sporting News.

Turning 23 before the start of the 2023-24 season, Murray should be a player ready to contribute in the NBA. If the Nets want to remain competitive even after losing their two main stars, he could be one of their picks in the 2023 draft.

With the uncertainty surrounding Johnson’s contract extension, Murray could be a safe option to have in case the parties do not agree on a new deal.

The No. 8 Hawkeyes will start their tournament campaign on Thursday against No. 9 Auburn in the Midwest Region.

1. Anthony Black, G – Arkansas

If the Nets want to go more on a project route, an intriguing name that rises is Anthony Black from Arkansas. Playing alongside potential top-10 Nick Smith Jr., Black was part of one of the most promising backcourts in college basketball.

He is recording 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists plus 2.0 steals per contest. His shooting splits are 46.5% from the field, 31% from beyond the arc and 69.6% from the free-throw line.

Black played an important role in the team’s run, especially since Smith missed half of the season with a knee injury. Despite Arkansas going 8-10 in conference play, Black helped the Razorbacks finish 20-13 overall. If it was not for him, Arkansas’ chances of making it to the NCAA Tournament would likely have been far lower.

He will be 19 when the next NBA season kicks off, so he might need some time to fully develop before becoming a big rotation piece for Brooklyn. Still, it is difficult to ignore his potential, especially with two first-round picks.

The No. 8 Razorbacks start their March Madness run on Thursday versus the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini.