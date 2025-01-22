The Brooklyn Nets will host the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night at Barclays Center. Ben Simmons and Cam Johnson are questionable on the team's injury report. Simmons is dealing with an illness, while Johnson is tending to a right ankle sprain.

Here's everything we know about both players' injuries and playing statuses vs. the Suns.

Ben Simmons, Cam Johnson injury status vs. Suns

Simmons has missed the Nets' last two games due to his illness. Brooklyn initially listed him as probable for Tuesday's matchup with the New York Knicks before ruling him out. A doubtful tag indicates he is in danger of missing his third straight game on Wednesday.

Simmons has struggled to stay on the floor of late after his healthiest start to a season in over three years. After appearing in 26 of the Nets' first 33 games, he has missed seven of their last 11. The three-time All-Star took over for Dennis Schroder as Brooklyn's starting point guard in the last month, averaging 8.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 8.2 assists over his last 11 appearances.

Johnson missed an extended stretch earlier this month after injuring his right ankle during a Jan. 2 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The game marked his second time spraining his ankle this season, having injured it during a Nov. 25 win over the Golden State Warriors.

He returned for a Jan. 14 win over the Portland Trail Blazers but tweaked his ankle in the first half. While he was able to finish, he sat out an ensuing back-to-back in Los Angeles. The veteran wing played in the Nets' last two games but appeared to tweak his ankle again during the first half of Tuesday's Knicks loss.

Johnson finished again but walked very gingerly after the game. A doubtful tag makes it unlikely he'll suit up vs. the Suns.

Given Johnson's trade value and the Nets' tanking direction, it's been surprising to see the team allow him to play through multiple ankle injuries. The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter is among the NBA's most sought-after targets leading up to the Feb. 6 deadline. Following the Phoenix matchup, Brooklyn will have six more games before the deadline.

D'Angelo Russell will be sidelined vs. Phoenix due to left hamstring tightness/injury management. Cam Thomas and Trendon Watford will both remain out due to hamstring injuries.

Bradley Beal is questionable for the Suns due to a left ankle sprain.