The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Phoenix Suns and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Nets prediction and pick.

The Phoenix Suns visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Wednesday night in a compelling matchup. Kevin Durant returns to face his former team, bringing his impressive 27.2 PPG average against a Suns squad eager to bounce back from recent struggles. Devin Booker, averaging 6.9 assists, will look to exploit Brooklyn's defensive vulnerabilities. The Nets, who have been struggling mightily this season, actually have a win over the Suns earlier this season where they dominated 127-117. With Nets fighting to turn things around and the Suns fighting for playoff positioning, this game promises intense competition.

Here are the Suns-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Nets Odds

Phoenix Suns: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -500

Brooklyn Nets: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +385

Over: 218.5 (-110)

Under: 218.5 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: YES Network, NBA League Pass

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Phoenix Suns are primed to dismantle the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, and the evidence is overwhelming. The Suns enter this matchup with momentum, sporting a solid 21-21 record and riding the wave of recent roster adjustments that have injected new life into their lineup. Nick Williams' impressive debut with Phoenix – a 21-point, 11-rebound performance – signals the team's depth and adaptability, while Kevin Durant and Devin Booker continue to anchor the team with their consistent high-level production. The Nets, by contrast, are struggling mightily, especially on their home court.

Brooklyn's challenges are multifaceted and play directly into Phoenix's hands. The Nets are battling significant personnel issues, with more than half of their roster already ruled out for this matchup which includes Cam Thomas, Ben Simmons, and DeAngelo Russell. They're also facing a brutal scheduling gauntlet, having just engaged in a physically demanding game against the Knicks on Tuesday, which will inevitably impact their energy and effectiveness against the Suns. The Suns' road trip resilience – having split their last four East Coast games – further underscores their competitive spirit and readiness to close out their journey with a statement victory against a wounded Brooklyn squad.

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Brooklyn Nets are poised to secure a crucial victory against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, leveraging their recent competitive performances and emerging team dynamics. Despite their abysmal record this season, the Nets have shown resilience in recent games, including a hard-fought battle against the Milwaukee Bucks where they demonstrated their ability to withstand intense pressure. Cam Johnson's return to the lineup adds offensive power that is a much needed spark for a Nets team that has been struggling to put up points in bunches lately.

The Suns will find themselves facing a determined Brooklyn squad hungry for a home win, with multiple factors working in the Nets' favor. Recent game data suggests the team is finding its rhythm, particularly with young talents stepping up in critical moments. The Nets' home court advantage at Barclays Center, combined with their recent competitive performances against top-tier teams like the Bucks and Thunder, indicates they have the potential to surprise opponents. While the Suns might appear stronger on paper, Brooklyn's unpredictability and emerging team chemistry could be the X-factor that tips the scales in their favor, making this an intriguing matchup that could easily swing in the Nets' direction.

Final Suns-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Phoenix Suns will face the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, at Barclays Center with several compelling storylines emerging. The Suns, sitting at 21-2, enter this game with momentum and health advantages over their struggling opponents. Brooklyn, currently struggling over their last 10 games, is battling significant challenges, including a home losing streak and multiple player absences. Key factors heavily favor Phoenix in this matchup. The Nets are dealing with critical personnel issues, with Cam Thomas out, DeAngelo Russell nursing an ankle injury, and Ben Simmons questionable due to illness. Moreover, Brooklyn faces additional fatigue after a physically demanding game against the Knicks on Tuesday, which will likely impact their energy and effectiveness. The Suns, by contrast, appear more strategically positioned with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker providing consistent high-level production. Nick Williams' recent impressive debut – a 21-point, 11-rebound performance – further demonstrates Phoenix's roster depth. With the Suns' road trip resilience and Brooklyn's current struggles, Phoenix looks primed to secure a comfortable ATS victory and conclude their East Coast journey on a high note.

Final Suns-Nets Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -10.5 (-110) Over 218.5 (-110)