The Brooklyn Nets will be without two top offensive players on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Cam Johnson and Ben Simmons were ruled out for the road matchup. Johnson is managing a right ankle sprain, while Simmons will rest as part of a load management plan on the second night of a back-to-back.

Johnson returned from a five-game absence and sparked Brooklyn's offense during Tuesday's 132-114 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The veteran wing scored a team-high 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting.

The Nets' offense ranked dead last during a five-game losing streak with Johnson, D'Angelo Russell and Cam Thomas sidelined. With Johnson and Russell back in the lineup at Portland, Brooklyn shot 54.4 percent from the field and scored 29 fastbreak points, both season-highs. Their 132 points and 36 assists were their best in regulation in 2024-25.

Simmons has not been cleared for back-to-backs as the Nets aim to manage his load following two injury-riddled seasons. The three-time All-Star posted five points, nine rebounds and 11 assists at Portland. He's averaged 8.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists over his last 10 appearances after replacing Dennis Schroder as Brooklyn's starting point guard.

Nic Claxton's status in question for road matchup with Clippers

Nic Claxton is questionable against the Clippers after missing Tuesday's win due to right hamstring tightness. It marked his first missed game since a Nov. 27 road loss to the Phoenix Suns. The sixth-year center has had his most productive stretch of the season in January, averaging 12.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.

If Claxton is ruled out alongside Simmons, Day'Ron Sharpe should get the starting nod at center. Sharpe posted eight points and seven rebounds on 4-of-7 shooting in 18 minutes off the bench at Portland.

D'Angelo Russell is not on the Nets' injury report against the Clippers. The veteran point guard returned from a four-game absence during Tuesday's win. He posted 13 points, three rebounds, nine assists and four steals on 3-of-11 shooting in 21 minutes off the bench. With Simmons sidelined, Russell should be in line to start at point guard on Wednesday.