By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

At this point, there’s no denying that the Brooklyn Nets are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They have won eight out of their last 10 games and they’re rapidly rising in the East. You also cannot question the impact head coach Jacque Vaughn has had on this team since he took over the helm.

Nets star Ben Simmons had nothing but good things to say about his coach. According to the former Rookie of the Year, Vaughn’s coaching style demands a certain level of commitment from the players:

“He trusts us a lot, I think he gives us that freedom,” Simmons said, via Ethan Sears of the New York Post. “But with that comes responsibility in terms of being a professional, locking in, focusing on the floor.”

Simmons, who recently returned following a brief spell on the sidelines, is slowly establishing himself as one of the most important players on the roster. He’s clearly bought in on Vaughn’s system, and you have to say that it has worked wonders for him.

Brooklyn big man Nic Claxton echoed his teammate’s thoughts on Jacque Vaugh. For his part, Claxton firmly believes that their coach has played an integral role in the Nets’ recent surge:

“You got to give a lot of credit to JV honestly,” Claxton said. “He’s done a phenomenal job changing our mentality. So you give a lot of credit to him.

“Start of games, start of halves, you’ve seen a lot of quick timeouts. It’s just holding everybody accountable. When you have a coach that’s really bringing it like that, you feel that energy. You don’t want to let him down.”

Vaughn has been in charge for 22 games since the Nets parted ways with Steve Nash. Over that span, Brooklyn has gone 15-7. If they keep this up, this team is going to be a real problem in the East and beyond.