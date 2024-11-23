Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez sent a direct challenge to Ben Simmons at the start of this season. The head coach wanted the point guard to attempt 10 shots per game. Through 12 appearances, the three-time All-Star has failed to reach the mark once.

Simmons is attempting a career-low 4.8 shots per game, ranking dead-last among 200 NBA players averaging over 22.5 minutes per game. In the rare moments he has attacked the basket, he's shied away from contact, attempting four total free throws this season.

When asked about his lack of aggressiveness, Simmons said he's struggled to get in a rhythm due to an inconsistent role.

“I think just the role I’m in right now is a little different, and I’m trying to adjust,” he said after Friday's 113-98 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. “Obviously, when you have [Nic] Claxton coming back, it’s gonna change again. I feel like I got some good rhythm in that second group. And then, obviously, Clax came out and then went back into that lineup. I just gotta find my spots and do a better job of doing that for the team.”

Simmons and Claxton have alternated between the first and second units, with the latter battling injuries to start the season.

Is Ben Simmons' fluctuating role with Nets to blame for his offensive passivity?

While Simmons blamed his fluctuating role for his lack of shot attempts, Fernandez splitting him and Claxton has allowed him to play exclusively in a five-out system. The lineup dynamic has added more space for him to attack the rim and hunt his shot. Despite this, he's continued to refuse to do so.

His offensive passivity has had a debilitating effect on Brooklyn's offense. The team scores five fewer points per 100 possessions when he is on the floor, the worst on/off swing of any Net to play over 250 minutes this season.

Despite this, Brooklyn continues to feature Simmons as a lead ball-handler. The 28-year-old's 2.61 touches per minute are the highest on the Nets and the eighth-highest among the NBA's top 50 players in touches.

Simmons scored two points on 1-of-4 shooting in 26 minutes during Friday's loss. He missed a wide-open layup during the first half, drawing a strong response from the Philadelphia crowd.

Brooklyn led 85-82 when Simmons checked in with 9:16 left in the fourth quarter. The 76ers outscored the Nets 19-7 over the next six minutes until Fernandez finally subbed him out with 3:34 remaining. The Aussie finished the game a minus-20.

Following the loss, Fernandez answered questions about playing Simmons extended minutes during the game-deciding stretch.

“I didn't feel like I could have burned another timeout to bring in subs,” he said. “I don't remember exactly what it was, but I think Nic was coming to get him. But that's the normal minutes he's played. Again, we need him to rebound, we need him to push the pace and to find his teammates. We need him to be aggressive again. It was probably not a great game by him and by us as a team.”

In recent seasons, Simmons blamed debilitating back injuries for his lack of aggressiveness. However, following an extended rehab period, he said he felt 100 percent physically entering 2024-25.

Fernandez will soon face a decision on Simmons' role, with backup center Day'Ron Sharpe expected to return in the next two weeks.