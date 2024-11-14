Ben Simmons' clean bill of health to start the 2024-25 season has come to an end. The Brooklyn Nets ruled out the three-time All-Star for Wednesday's matchup with the Boston Celtics due to left calf tightness.

“Ben's [injury] is just a minor calf,” said head coach Fernandez. “[We] did an MRI; we don’t have the results [yet]. It's just a day-to-day thing for now.”

Simmons missed three of the Nets' first 11 games while sitting back-to-backs due to a load management plan. Wednesday's absence marks his first of the season due to an injury.

The 28-year-old has had issues with his left calf in the past. He missed a stretch due to a muscle strain in the area during the 2022-23 season.

Ben Simmons forced out by injury for the first time this season

Simmons' injury struggles since joining the Nets at the 2022 trade deadline have been well-chronicled. The former No. 1 pick appeared in 57 of 254 total games over the last three seasons. Brooklyn shut him down midway through the last two seasons due to nerve impingements in his back caused by bulging discs.

After undergoing back surgery in May, his second in two years, Simmons said he was 100 percent physically entering this season. However, he's continued to look like a shell of his All-Star form, averaging 6.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 24.5 minutes per game. The Aussie is attempting a career-low 4.6 shots per game and has attempted four free-throws on the season.

Fernandez moved Simmons to the bench during the Nets' recent three-game road trip. The point guard turned in his most productive performance of the season during Monday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He posted 12 assists, 10 of which came in the first half, along with six points and five rebounds.

The Nets also ruled out Dorian Finney-Smith for the Celtics matchup due to an ankle sprain, marking his second consecutive absence. Fernandez said the team is taking a cautious approach with the injury.

“I want him to 200 percent [when he returns],” the coach said. “That's the reason why he's not playing. I want him, whenever he's ready, to give me everything. His body is – not just him, but all our players – their bodies and their health are the most important thing for us. Whenever Dorian is back, he's going to give everything he has. No need to rush.”

Finney-Smith had turned in a productive stretch before suffering the injury. After a slow start to the season, the nine-year veteran averaged 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals on 51.4 percent shooting from the field and 45.8 percent from three over his last five games.

Simmons and Finney-Smith's next chance to return will come this weekend when the Nets face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Friday and Sunday.