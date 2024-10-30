Since Ben Simmons joined the Brooklyn Nets, he's become a bit of an afterthought. It's a significant fall from grace after Simmons earned All-NBA and All-Star honors with the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons had flaws on offense but was considered a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate at his peak. But since landing in Brooklyn, his defense has waned while his offensive hesitancy has increased. His offensive woes hit a new low point when the Nets were playing the Milwaukee Bucks, and Simmons was hesitant to take a simple layup.

During the play, Simons stole the ball from Damian Lillard, and he had an easy path to the rim. With three Nets players in the paint and only Bucks' Brook Lopez there to defend, the three-time All-Star gave away that opportunity by passing the ball to Cam Johnson.

Simmons's hesitancy to attack the basket left Brooklyn play-by-play duo Noah Eagle and Sarah Kustok in utter disbelief.

“I mean his reluctance to go to the rim; it's staggering to watch on plays like that,” said Eagle.

Fortunately, the Nets maintained a 17-point lead and knocked off the Bucks. So, the missed chance didn't affect the outcome. But the more notable thing was that it wasn't just that one play; instead, throughout his 24 minutes on the court, Simmons only took three shots. Simmons is only averaging 5.0 points per game in three appearances and has taken 12 shots overall.

What happened to Nets point forward Ben Simmons?

Following Brookyln's road loss to the Orlando Magic, Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez said he wants Simmons to attempt 10-15 shots per game. Yet, the 28-year-old attempted a season-low three shots during Sunday's win over the Bucks, two of which were tip-ins on the same play following the infamous ignored layup. But Simmons' offensive limitations are just a symptom of ongoing issues. The three-time All-Star's field goal attempts per 36 minutes have declined every season of his NBA career. His aggressiveness has reached an all-time low since joining the Nets, as he's attempted 76 free throws in 59 games with the team.

After undergoing two back surgeries in the last two years, Simmons has taken a noticeable step back athletically. The ferocious, high-flying dunks of his Philadelphia days appear in the rearview. However, he still has the size, strength, and speed to get to the rim when he commits. But it's been hard for Simmons to commit to that identity for a while now. Now that he's feeling healthy, Simmons will tap back into that killer instinct. Unfortunately, the clock is ticking, and time is running out.