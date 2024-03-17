Kevin Ollie revealed the Brooklyn Nets' recipe for success upon taking over as interim head coach.
“I'll tell you the recipe: It's low turnovers,” he said. “When we do that, and we have high assists and no dead possessions, we win games.”
The Nets have failed to follow that gameplan in 13 games since the coaching change, averaging 14.6 turnovers per game, the seventh-most in the NBA. No game was a better example of Brooklyn's struggles taking care of the ball than Saturday's 121-100 loss to the Indiana Pacers.
Ollie's squad held Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton in check, limiting the All-Star point guard to 14 points and four assists on 1-of-9 shooting from three. However, they turned the ball over 21 times, leading to 30 Pacers points.
After holding Indiana to 25 first-quarter points, Brooklyn's defense vanished, with turnovers playing a key role. The Nets allowed a franchise record 82 points in the paint in the loss. They led 66-65 early in the third quarter but were outscored 56-34 over the game's final 20 minutes.
Mikal Bridges' extended struggles continued during the defeat. The 27-year-old — who ranks third in the NBA in minutes this season — faded further into the background for Brooklyn, posting seven points on 1-of-8 shooting.
Over the Nets' last 15 games, Bridges is averaging 16.0 points on 38/33/75 shooting splits.
“I gotta do a better job, the team’s gotta do a better job, and he’s gotta do a better job,” Ollie said of Bridges' struggles after the loss. “He can’t hang his head, either. I’m not kicking him out if he makes a mistake. He’s able to play through his mistakes and he’s gotta understand that this is a good test for him… This is an opportunity for him to grow in the midst of what looks like a dark time, but there’s actually light at the end of the tunnel because he’s able to play through mistakes and able to learn.”
Cam Thomas led the Nets with 22 points on 7-of-16 shooting. The 22-year-old has been a bright spot for Brooklyn during an otherwise disheartening stretch. Thomas is averaging 25.8 points on 47/48/80 shooting splits over four games since returning from an ankle injury.
Pascal Siakam led Indiana with a game-high 28 points and 11 rebounds on 11-of-22 shooting, while Aaron Nesmith added 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting.
The loss drops the Nets to 26-41, three and a half games back of the Atlanta Hawks for the Eastern Conference's final play-in spot with 15 remaining. Brooklyn will be back in action Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs.