The Brooklyn Nets are expected to post their first clean injury report of the season heading into a matchup with Toronto Friday.

Royce O’Neale was the only player on the injury report for Monday’s Nets win over Washington, missing the Nets’ last two games due to personal reasons. Head coach Jacque Vaughn said Wednesday that he expects O’Neale to be available Friday, marking the first time the team will be whole all season.

Brooklyn has dealt with a flurry of injuries early on. Joe Harris and Seth Curry were carefully managed out of the gate after undergoing offseason ankle surgeries. Ben Simmons had two four-game absences due to knee and calf ailments. T.J. Warren missed the first 23 games of the season while returning from a stress fracture in his left foot. Yuta Watanabe missed 10 games with a hamstring strain. Nic Claxton and Edmond Sumner missed games last week with minor injuries.

And to make things more difficult, Kyrie Irving missed eight games while suspended in early November.

Kevin Durant and O’Neale were the only Nets to appear in every game before Saturday’s win over Indiana when Brooklyn rested their top eight rotation players. Durant and O’Neale ranked one and two in the league in minutes heading into the matchup.

With a rare three days off following Monday’s win, the bulk of the Nets’ rotation will have played just one game in a full week when the team travels to Toronto Friday. O’Neale will have had the full week off.

“To manage our guys vs. Indiana and have them very fresh vs. Washington, and then to get through the Washington game with the win, I thought it would set us up going into really the remainder of the month,” Vaughn said of the extended time off. “For us to get these three days in between games, we’ll go play Toronto and I think our guys should be loaded with freshness and ready to get two wins on the road.”

Brooklyn’s first clean injury report offers the question: What will the rotation look like?

Simmons, Irving, Durant and Claxton are all expected to start.

Vaughn’s first decision will be who starts between Harris and O’Neale. The pairing started alongside one another in their last five appearances together with either Simmons or Claxton out. Before that, O’Neale had been the primary starter when the Nets’ group was healthy. Harris came off the bench nine times early in the season, something he rarely did in years past.

In his last four seasons, Harris had come off the bench just four times in his 228 appearances. This season, the sharpshooter has performed significantly better in games he has started, shooting 44.8 percent from 3-point range in 17 starts vs. 23.4 percent in nine games coming off the bench.

The next question for the full-strength Brooklyn team will be: How deep does Vaughn reach into his bench?

O’Neale/Harris, Warren, Watanabe and Curry should be guaranteed time. Edmond Sumner and Cam Thomas will compete for minutes in the backcourt. Markieff Morris, Patty Mills and Day’Ron Sharpe have seen expanded minutes at points this season but project as reserve players with the rotation whole.

Does Vaughn go 10-deep on a regular basis? It’s a question the head coach would welcome should his team be able to remain healthy moving forward.

Brooklyn’s clean bill of health comes with the team playing its best basketball of the season. The Nets have posted the NBA’s best record over their last 14 games (11-3) and trail Cleveland by just a half-game for third place in the Eastern Conference.

Vaughn’s squad will look to continue the hot stretch when they travel to Toronto and Detroit before a tough three-game slate against Milwaukee, Golden State, and Cleveland.