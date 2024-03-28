The Brooklyn Nets will be without a key starter again Friday vs. the Chicago Bulls. Cam Johnson will miss his third straight game due to a left big toe sprain.
Johnson injured his toe driving to the basket during Saturday's loss to the New York Knicks. He did not travel with the Nets for their road wins against the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards on Monday and Wednesday.
The absence adds to a slew of injuries the 6-foot-8 forward has battled after signing a four-year, $94.5 million contract this offseason. After sitting the entire preseason due to a hamstring strain, Johnson has missed 18 games due to calf, adductor, ankle and toe ailments. When on the floor, he's struggled to produce consistently, averaging 13.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 45/40/78 shooting splits.
What about Dennis Smith Jr. and Noah Clowney?
Dennis Smith Jr. is probable for the Bulls matchup after missing the last two games due to right hip synovitis. Interim head coach Kevin Ollie said Wednesday that Smith received an injection in the hip to address a nagging issue. After signing for the minimum, the 25-year-old has averaged 6.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 19.2 minutes per game this season.
Smith has built upon the elite defensive reputation he developed in Charlotte, ranking first among all point guards in defensive estimated plus-minus (+3.0) this season, per DunksandThrees.com.
Noah Clowney is also listed as probable due to a back contusion. The rookie first-round pick injured his back while taking a hard fall during Wednesday's win over Washington. Ollie experimented with the Nets' rotation in the last two games, playing Clowney extended stretches at power forward alongside Nic Claxton or Day'Ron Sharpe.
The 19-year-old has impressed during limited opportunities this season. Clowney posted seven points, six rebounds, one block and one steal Monday at Toronto, finishing a plus-seven in 21 minutes. He posted one point, four rebounds and one block in 11 minutes during the Wizards win.
The Alabama product has spent most of his time in Long Island this season, where he's emerged as one of the G-League's top centers. Clowney has averaged 17.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 blocks on 50.0 percent shooting over 19 regular season appearances.
The Nets won back-to-back games for the first time in a month during their two-game road trip. However, with the Atlanta Hawks grabbing back-to-back wins over the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers, they did not gain any ground in the Eastern Conference play-in race. Brooklyn remains five-and-a-half games back of 10th-place with nine games remaining.
The Nets will look to extend their winning streak vs. Chicago before playing host to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. They'll then face the Indiana Pacers for a road-home back-to-back to start next week.