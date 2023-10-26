A pair of first-round picks are under contract with the Brooklyn Nets for at least one more season. Following their loss in the opening game of the 2023-24 season, the Nets announced on Thursday that they have exercised the fourth-year team options for guard Cam Thomas and center Day'Ron Sharpe.

Brooklyn added both Thomas and Sharpe with the 27th and 29th overall picks, respectively, in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Thomas averaged 9.7 points on 44/32/85 shooting splits in 17.1 minutes per game while playing sporadically over his first two seasons. After leading all freshmen in scoring during his lone college season, Thomas has flashed his microwave scoring ability with Brooklyn. The 22-year-old became the youngest player in NBA history to score 40-plus points in three consecutive games last season.

The young Nets shooting guard once again etched his name in the record books on Wednesday night, scoring 36 points on 13-0f-21 shooting during a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. His 36 points were the most ever for an NBA player off the bench during a season-opener. With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving out the door, Thomas is expected to receive a more prominent role with the new-look Nets this season.

Like Thomas, Sharpe could not carve out a consistent role for the Durant-Irving-led Nets over the last two years. He averaged 5.3 points and 4.3 rebounds on 56 percent shooting during that span.

While Sharpe has struggled defensively, as well as finish in traffic on offense, the big man has been a high-level rebounder, particularly on the offensive glass. The 21-year-old averaged 13.0 rebounds per 36 minutes in 2022-23. Sharpe also led the NBA in offensive rebound percentage among players who logged at least 500 minutes last season.

In Wednesday night's loss, Sharpe posted four points, two rebounds, and two blocks.

Cam Thomas and Day'Ron Sharpe will each make $4 million next season before becoming restricted free agents with a $6 million qualifying offer in the summer of 2025, that is assuming they do not sign extensions before then.