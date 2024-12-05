Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas is in the early stages of his rehab process for a hamstring strain. Speaking for the first time publicly since sustaining the injury, he said he's progressing well but does not have a timetable for his return.

“I'm doing good, getting better, just taking it day by day,” Thomas said. “I feel good. I've been feeling good, feeling better. I'm just doing whatever the performance team has me doing. It's still early, but I'm just doing whatever they have me doing. So, just a little bit here and there, but it's alright.”

Thomas, who will have his status updated in two weeks, has been out for the Nets' last five games after straining his hamstring during a Nov. 25 win over the Golden State Warriors.

The fourth-year guard scored 23 points in 23 minutes against Golden State before suffering the injury. While he tried to play through it, he knew something was wrong.

“I just did a routine step back in the second half. It didn't feel right after I made the shot,” Thomas said. “From that point on, it just didn't feel right. I tried to play through it a little bit, but I just knew I couldn't really be the best version of myself. So that's why I took a foul and came out. I didn't want to hurt the team and be out there on one leg, basically.”

“It's my first one [hamstring injury]. That's why I didn't know what was going on with my leg, because it was my first one ever. So it's definitely not good to have, but I just want to keep getting better by the day, listen to the trainers and stuff… I want to be out there every game. Being out now really sucks, but I just gotta rehab the best way I can to get back on the court as fast as possible.”

Thomas had been off to the best start of his career during his first season as the Nets' No. 1 offensive option. The 23-year-old has averaged 24.7 points and 3.4 assists per game on 46/39/87 shooting splits, all career-highs. He's posted a career-high 60.6 true shooting percentage, over three points above league average despite attempting 17.5 shots per game.

Led by Thomas, Dennis Schroder and Cam Johnson, Brooklyn has been among the NBA's top surprises to start 2024-25. Wednesday's 99-90 win over the Indiana Pacers brought the Nets to 10-13, good for eighth in the Eastern Conference. They're on pace for 36 wins after entering the season with an 18.5-win projection, the franchise's lowest in 30 years.

“It's definitely been great so far. Everything that has [been] thrown at us, I think we've done a great job,” Thomas said. “Obviously, [we've had] injuries, but we're not going to use that as an excuse. Just because I'm out or anybody else is out for some games, we still want to go out there and get wins. Overall, I think when everybody's playing, I think we are a really solid team. We just want to get everybody out on the court so we can keep winning games and keep trying to make the playoffs.”