As the Brooklyn Nets look to make moves this offseason to further strengthen their team, their financial situation gives them a ton of leverage to get younger stars or established players. The Nets have been involved in many trade rumors, with the latest being their connection to Philadelphia 76ers standout Quentin Grimes.

The 25-year-old has been in the league for five seasons, but took flight with Philadelphia after being dealt from the Dallas Mavericks before the trade deadline. In Kevin Pelton's ESPN ranking of the top free agents this offseason, Grimes was ranked No. 8, listing Brooklyn as a possible fit for the team.

“Could Grimes be a target for the Nets? At 25, he's young enough to be part of the next competitive Brooklyn team,” Pelton wrote. “If not the Nets, Grimes' market would either be at the non-taxpayer midlevel or via a sign-and-trade deal. For example, depending on how quickly the Charlotte Hornets want to improve, Grimes would be a huge upgrade.”

Last season in 28 games played with the 76ers, he averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Quentin Grimes could be the next destination for Quentin Grimes

With the Nets also having a top-10 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, the team also looks to add to the team through free agency or trade, with Grimes being a solid option after showing what he can do with Philadelphia. As Pelton mentions, Grimes did get a major opportunity with the 76ers, dealing with major injuries to their main three stars in Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George.

“Like Giddey, Grimes jumped after the All-Star break, in this case because of a trade to a Sixers team playing without stars Paul George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey due to injuries,” Pelton wrote.

“Philadelphia moving up to No. 3 in the draft lottery complicated the team's ability to re-sign Grimes without pushing into the second apron,” Pelton continued. “Including options and non-guarantees, the 76ers will enter free agency around the luxury tax line before re-signing Grimes or fellow restricted free agent Guerschon Yabusele.”

Being a restricted free agent this offseason, it remains to be seen where Grimes will end up come next season, but there's no doubt that the Houston product is ready to further improve after a breakout season. As for Brooklyn, they are looking to bounce back after another losing season where they went 26-56, which put them 12th in the Eastern Conference.