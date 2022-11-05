Deni Avdija, the only Jewish NBA player, shares unique take on Kyrie Irving antisemitism saga

Washington Wizards’ forward Deni Avdija, who is thought to be the only current Jewish NBA player, shared his take on the Kyrie Irving antisemitism controversy, per The Athletic.

“Listen, at the end of the day, I think he’s a role model,” Avdija said. “He’s a great player. I think he did a mistake, but you need to understand that he gives (an) example to people.”

Deni Avdija believes Irving is a role model. Although, he acknowledged that he thinks Kyrie made a mistake. Avdija continued by explaining how Irving’s platform can influence those who look up to him.

“People look up to him,” Deni Avdija said. “You know what I’m saying? So you can think whatever you want, you can do whatever you want — just I don’t think it’s right to go out in public and publish it and let little kids that follow you see it and the generations that come after to think like that. Because it’s not true. And I don’t think it’s fair. Hopefully, he’s sorry for what he said. Other than that, I don’t have any other room to say anything about it. Y’all probably can guess my comments on it. But that’s about it.”

Deni Avdija made his thoughts on the matter clear. He understands that the Nets point guard made a mistake and hopes that he’s sorry.

Irving has issued an apology. But he will serve a suspension and his future in Brooklyn with the Nets is unclear.

We will continue to monitor updates on this story.